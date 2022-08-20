Katherine Jenkins cuts a chic figure in a printed pink belted dress at charity event

<!–

She is always someone who makes a style statement.

And Katherine Jenkins didn’t disappoint when she stepped into New York’s Karibu Africa Hamptons charity event on Friday.

The opera star, 41, looked sensational as she slipped her slender figure into a pink print midi dress for the event that aims to raise money for ACCFs and Tusk’s many community programs

Chic: Katherine Jenkins cut a chic figure in a pink print midi dress while attending the Karibu Africa Hamptons soiree in New York on Friday

Katherine’s dress was paired with a matching belt that accentuated her slim silhouette, and she completed her outfit with towering nude heels.

Her bright blonde locks were parted in the center and styled in beautiful soft waves.

She was also joined by her handsome husband Andrew Levitas who put on a casual look in the evenings and posed with the event organizer Amy Green who was stunned in a black dress.

Trim: The number with a matching belt accentuated her slim silhouette

In Love: She was also joined by her handsome husband Andrew Levitas who wore a casual light blue shirt and camel pants

Host: She was also joined by the event organizer Amy Green, who was stunned in a black dress

Katherine’s outing in New York comes as she took the stage to perform at Sandringham Royal Parkland in June to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Welsh beauty wore an elegant floor-length purple dress with a princess-style mesh train that extended and rested on the floor next to her holding a Union Jack flag.

Before her big moment, the Katherine admitted she is still nervous before performing for Her Majesty, saying, “Singing for her means you really have to put out your best performance.

Refinement: In June, Katherine was stunned as she prepared to take the stage at Sandringham Royal Parkland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

“No matter how many times I perform for her or meet her, whether it’s in front of thousands or just at a small dinner, I’ll never be blasé about it.

“It’s a huge honor and nice to be asked.”

Katherine played hits from her entire career with a symphony orchestra and special guest the Military Wives Choirs.

Glamorous style: The mezzo-soprano wore an elegant purple floor-length dress with a princess-style mesh train that extended and rested on the floor

The musician took to her Instagram page ahead of the event, writing: ‘What an honor to be singing here at Sandringham this historic weekend.

Tonight was the stuff of dreams – an incredible crowd all united in love and celebration for Her Majesty!

‘I will remember this for the rest of my life. Thanks for letting me be here.’