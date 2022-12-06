Katherine Jenkins as the National Lottery hosts its star-studded annual Big Bash

Anyone who ventured past London’s OVO Arena on Tuesday night seemed to hit the jackpot as Katherine Jenkins helped the National Lottery celebrate another year of mainstream entertainment at its annual Big Bash.

Jenkins was joined by an array of guests at the year-end party hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon and featuring performances by Welsh mezzo-soprano Adam Lambert, Cirque du Soleil, Joel Corry, Tom Grennan and Raye.

On an evening dedicated to the best of British TV from the last 12 months, former Love Island star Maura Higgins also made a special appearance alongside reality TV personality Jessica Wright and Lioness Jill Scott – back in the UK following her win on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Katherine, 42, opted for an elegant velvet dress and looked stunning as she walked the red carpet shortly after arriving at the Wembley venue.

She added to her look with a pair of strappy peeptoe heels, while her hair was conventionally styled with a simple center parting as she greeted onlookers ahead of her performance.

Along with the singer, Maura, 32, looked just as stylish in a seasonal forest green mini dress with a strapless detail, paired with a pair of striking gold heels.

Meanwhile, former The Only Way Is Essex Jessica, 37, arrived in a sparkling black dress with fringe embellishments and a thigh-sloping hemline.

The party gives 8,000 National Lottery players the chance to attend for free as a thank you for their support.

Stunning: Maura looked stylish in a seasonal forest green mini dress with a strapless detail, while Katherine opted for an elegant velvet dress

Host Manford said of the event, “I am thrilled to be co-hosting the National Lottery Big Bash with Alesha. It will be an incredible show that will bring the nation together to celebrate the most memorable moments of 2022.

‘Whether you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to see the show at Wembley or watch from the couch at home, kick off your dancing shoes and join us for an amazing night. It’s going to be a big one!’

Co-host Dixon added, “It’s a night you don’t want to miss. Think of it as a big house party with a great lineup and a few hidden extras along the way!

‘Get dressed from the comfort of your own home and come party with us – we’ve got your night covered.’

Campmates: I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott looked elegant in a long-sleeved white jumpsuit, while Scarlette Douglas opted for a multicolored sequin mini dress

I’m A Celeb winner Jill made an elegant impression on the red carpet when she arrived in a long-sleeved white jumpsuit.

The garment featured a cut-out detail and a sweetheart neckline, while the former Lioness also sported a pair of black heels.

Oti Mabuse looked radiant as ever when she opted for a bright green mini dress with long sleeves and a cinched waist.

The garment also featured structured shoulders, while the dancer added a pair of strappy heels to her body to add size.

Couple: I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aleshe looked in high spirits as he attended the event alongside his wife Leoni, who opted for a bright red dress with a tiered detail

Flawless: Rachel Stevens looked incredible in a black midi dress with a cut-out detail, while Jessica donned a sequined garment with a tasseled hem

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones posed up a storm on the red carpet where she wore a long-sleeved black mini dress.

The outfit came complete with a gold embellished detail along the neckline and hemline, while Katya paired it with black knee-high boots.

The professional dancer styled her brunette locks into loose waves and finished off her look with a light makeup palette.

I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aleshe looked cheerful as he attended the event with his wife Leoni, who opted for a bright red dress with a layered detail.

Pretty in pink: Ellie Simmonds opted for a fuchsia dress with long sleeves and black open-toed heels

Attendees: Kadeena Cox turned heads in a dark green shimmering dress while snowboarder Aimee Fuller wore a black velvet minidress

Looking smart in a navy blue blazer and matching floral print trousers, the comedian completed his look with a white top and a pair of black shoes.

Babatunde’s comrade I’m A Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas turned heads in a multicolored, long-sleeved mini dress with a shimmering sequin embellishment.

The outfit featured a tassel detail along the arms and hemline, while TV presenter Scarlette also wore pink heels with a silver detail.

Laughing about: Aimee and Katya showed an animated rendering as they posed together on the red carpet

The host of A Place In The Sun wore a fuchsia handbag and styled her locks in a striking updo for the star-studded event.

Rachel Stevens looked fabulous in a black midi dress with a cut-out detail across the chest that she wore with matching heels.

Kadeena Cox turned heads in a dark green midi dress with an off-shoulder detail and thigh-high leg split.