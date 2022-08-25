Katherine Heigl dishes on her new line of dog food

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She became famous as an actress.

But now Katherine Heigl has branched out into the world of pet nutrition as well.

The actress, 43, donated her new line of dog food, Badlands Ranch food, and the “trendy” herbal supplements she included in the formula during an interview with People.

Opening: Katherine Heigl spoke about her dog food line, Badlands Ranch, during an interview with People released Wednesday

During the sit-down, the 27 Dresses actress spoke about multiple aspects of her new venture and explained why she chose to get involved in the pet food industry.

The actress and noted dog lover’s products were made available to the public last month.

Heigl began by sharing how her interest in dog food was inspired in part by her research into healthy living.

She recalled that as she “became more and more aware of gut healing and nutrition, and the connection between our guts and our brains…and I thought, ‘Well, why is it different? How different is it for our animals? “‘

Doing the work: Heigl started by sharing how her interest in dog food was inspired in part by her research on healthy living

The Grey’s Anatomy actress then said she tried cooking for her dogs and trying “human” food plans for her pets.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning artist further noted that she intended to create dog food with “as much healthy, healing food as possible.”

Heigl also feasted on the “trendy” herbal supplements she included in the formula, including lion’s mane mushroom.

“People add it to their coffee, they add it to their smoothies,” she said of the plant-based adaptogens her formula contains. “We can also give the dog some of that extra help.”

For a good cause: The artist said sales of her products would also benefit the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which she previously co-founded with her mother

The artist also said sales of her products would also benefit the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which she previously co-founded with her mother.

The foundation aims to draw attention to pet-related issues in the United States, including abuse, which she described as “a huge problem in our country for these companion animals.”

Heigl added: ‘The food is this beacon of hope for us financially to try to keep doing the work we do.’

The artist also indicated that she wanted to branch out in terms of Badlands Ranch’s output.

Going Wide: The artist also indicated that she wanted to expand in terms of Badlands Ranch output

“I’d like to see us add supplements for things like anxiety. We see… a lot of these dogs come from shelter or kennel situations where their anxiety is very high,” she said.

Heigl also revealed that she has a total of nine dogs in the house, including the two Rottweiler puppies she currently nurtures.

The actress has appeared on several promotional images of her brand that have been shared on her official Instagram account.