Katherine Deves calls for inquiry into gender changes after Jay Langadinos trans court case

Firebrand Liberal Katherine Deves has given her support to a woman who is suing her psychiatrist for professional negligence after he approved her to begin hormone therapy after a single appointment.

dr. Patrick Toohey approved of Jay Langadinos’ treatment before later authorizing surgery to remove her breasts, uterus and ovaries.

In court documents seen by Daily Mail Australia, Dr. Toohey that Jay suffered from gender dysphoria, despite admitting she had social phobia and unaware that “psychological factors could influence the outcome of gender transition.”

The doctor also “strongly” recommended that Jay get social and family therapy, though she didn’t get any either.

Now 31 years old, Jay is suing Dr Toohey for professional negligence and is backed by former Liberal candidate Ms Deves, who told Daily Mail Australia there should be an ‘urgent inquiry’ into irreversible gender reassignment.

Jay Langadinos is to be commended for her extraordinary courage in sharing her story. She has been the victim of so-called ‘gender affirmative care’ which is essentially an experiment with distressed and mentally unwell children and young people,” Ms Deves said.

“Those who have been harmed by these irreversible hormonal interventions and surgeries that cause a myriad of lifelong health problems have always been inclined to seek remedies and compensation.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Australian children and young people who are subjected to these interventions. Australian health authorities and bureaucrats should take note of this matter and developments abroad, such as the closure of the Tavistock and the pending Cass report, and launch an investigation.”

In April of this year, Ms Deves came under fire for describing transgender children as “surgically mutilated and sterilized,” and for criticizing an awareness day for young LGBT people.

The mother of three said the Wear it Purple Day is being used as a “grooming tactic” promoting “extreme body modification” in comments that have since been deleted.

Actress and LGBT advocate Magda Szubanski called Ms Deves “homophobic” and said her comments “had no compassion.”

Ms. Deves was also criticized for other comments she made on a podcast about people staying silent about transgender sports.

She said she stood up to the status quo and the establishment, comparing the nonsense she received from activists to the Nazi persecution of the Jews.

Ms Deves has now thrown her support behind Jay, who first met psychiatrist Dr Toohey at 7pm on May 7, 2010, after telling a doctor she “always felt like she was a boy rather than a girl,” filed a claim with the NSW High Council said.

Ms Langadinos said Dr Toohey should have realized she could be autistic and referred her for further examination by a specialist.

Ms Langadinos claims the surgeries left her suffering with ‘injuries and disabilities’

She also says that her social phobia should have been treated before any hormone therapy and that she was not given any information about how the menopause would affect her fertility.

She also listed a number of problems she experienced “as a result of the negligence.”

They include masculinization due to hormone therapy, loss of her breasts, uterus, and ovaries.

She also mentioned complications from hormone therapy, including early menopause, anxiety and depression.

Ms. Langadinos says her psychological functioning has been affected and her ability to work has declined as a result of the menopause.

In an interview with The Age and The Sydney Morning HeraldMs Langadinos claimed Dr Toohey was negligent and added: ‘Knowing I can’t have children is absolutely devastating.’

Dr Toohey’s office declined to comment when approached by Daily Mail Australia.

According to the documents submitted by Ms. Langadinos, after their first meeting, Dr. Toohey noted that she was upset in grade school because she had to dress as a girl.

He also noted that she had a “tomboy” manner, was sexually attracted to women, had no friends, and her parents “didn’t accept her transgender issues.”

Ms Langadinos is suing Dr Toohey for professional negligence, alleging he failed to take necessary precautions during her transition (stock)

In 2020, Ms. Langadinos said she realized that “she should not have had the hormone therapy or the first and second surgery.”

In January 2020, she also sought advice on ending testosterone treatment.

Ms Langadinos said she had a complicated family life and her attraction to girls left her feeling “flawed” when she was 17.

Searching for answers online, she stumbled across gender dysphoria and thought ‘that’s what I have’.

However, she said her transition led to even more bad luck.

“As my unhappiness grew, I felt that the cause of my unhappiness was because I wasn’t a man, so the answer was to change my body even more,” she said.

“I had a breakdown, couldn’t function for a whole year. I couldn’t get out of bed. I wish I knew then how much I hurt and why.’

Attorney Anna Kerr, of NSW’s Feminist Legal Clinic, referred Ms. Langadinos’ case to law firm Slater and Gordon.

“We can expect extensive lawsuits in the coming years regarding sex-confirming sex hormones and surgery,” she said.

The case will appear before the Registrar of the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.