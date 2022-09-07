Katharine McPhee wears necklace from her upcoming KMF Jewelry line during WeHo stroll

<!–

American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster wore a black tank top and pleated shorts to beat the sweltering heat wave in West Hollywood on Monday.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles resident was glued to her green iPhone as she carried a patterned handbag and wore Gucci leather “Horsebit” loafers during her walk.

Katharine — who commands $360 on Cameo — also adorned her summer attire with a gold chain necklace from her upcoming jewelry line.

McPhee is “excited” to launch her “secret passion” – KMF Jewelry – sometime in the fall of 2022.

The Tiger Rising actress recently returned from a trip to Tokyo with her second husband – 16-time Grammy winner David Foster – who is 34 years her senior at age 72.

The Canadian grandfather of seven admitted that his 18-month-old son Rennie David’s upbringing is different from his five older daughters aged 36-52 from previous marriages.

“At this age I’m more of a helicopter than I was,” admitted David LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on June 2

‘I was always too busy. I worked too hard. Mine [older] kids are probably watching this. “Yes! You worked too hard. You weren’t there.”‘

And little Rennie has already started showing off the musical skills he inherited from his famous parents, especially the electronic drums.

The three-year-old couple — who competed in Fox’s The Masked Singer last year — kick off their 23-date Kat and Dave Show Tour on October 5 at Texas’ Majestic Theater in Dallas.

“It arose from the COVID pandemic. We were on Instagram and we were just doing some shows for fun and it ended up being really popular,” said Foster, who is working on a Betty Boop musical.

“So this is kind of an extension of that.”

Katharine originally met the three-time Oscar nominee when she competed on the fifth season of the former Fox singing competition in 2006.

On the road next month! The three-year-old couple — who participated in Fox’s The Masked Singer last year — kicks off their 23-date Kat and Dave Show Tour on October 5 at Texas’ Majestic Theater in Dallas.