Katharine McPhee looks amazing while showing off cleavage in a little black dress

Katharine McPhee wowed fans on Instagram Monday when she shared a series of photos and video clips.

The 38-year-old songbird was dressed to the nines in a sexy black dress with striking cutouts that exposed her taut tummy.

The former American Idol contestant looked amazing in the plunging number as she captioned, ‘Ella,’ with a black heart emoji.

The beauty, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, appeared to be in a hotel as she got ready for an event.

Her glamorous gown featured a bi-material mix, with the plunging top made of PVC.

It had a very low neckline that showed off her perky cleavage, along with thin, straight straps.

It came to her ankles and she topped the piece off with a black blazer, letting it fall over one shoulder in a few outtakes.

McPhee, who shares one-year-old son Rennie with husband David Foster, pulled her dark locks into a sleek updo.

The hairstyle was set with a center parting before being pinned atop her dome in a sleek and modern chignon with delicately hanging strands.

They were softly curled, and she echoed the flirty touch by doing the same with a face-framing piece at the front.

Her meticulously groomed style allowed her to rock stunning stone-encrusted three-tier drop earrings.

McPhee’s ensemble was punctuated with a pair of black slingback heels that flashed off her bright red pedicure.

Her makeup look was equally remarkable, with warm pink tones bringing out the singing superstar’s natural beauty.

She dazzled with a cat eye, rosy blush on her high cheekbones, and a moisturizing pink hue on her pout.

It comes after she and her husband took part in a musical Christmas celebration as part of their Christmas festivities.

The pair combined their talents as Foster played piano while McPhee provided vocals as part of Disney’s Christmas Celebration.

The pre-recorded show aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu Sunday Morning.

Katharine looked like a princess standing in front of Cinderella’s castle in a blue Cinderella strapless dress.

The couple invited their fans to watch the extravaganza while writing online: ‘Merry Christmas everyone!

‘Spend your Christmas morning with us at @DisneyParks for the #DisneyChristmasCelebration!’

The musical couple shared the stage with hosts Julianne and Derek Hough, and Neyo, along with a host of Disney characters.

The duo performed songs from their new album Christmas Songs, including My Grown Up Christmas List and Blue Christmas.