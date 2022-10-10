Katharine McPhee, 38, flashes her toned stomach in black crop top with husband David Foster, 72

Katharine McPhee made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived Sunday night at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball in Los Angeles, with her husband David Foster.

The 38-year-old singer glimpsed her toned stomach in a black crop top, which she paired with a black silk midi skirt.

She added a pop of color to her monotonous outfit, sporting a bold orange bag and increasing her height with black high heels.

In Love: Katharine McPhee made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived Sunday night at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball in Los Angeles, with her husband David Foster

To keep her jewelry simple, she opted for a black and gold choker and gold earrings.

Her dark brown locks were pinned up in an elegant ponytail and she opted for a light makeup palette to emphasize her natural beauty.

Katharine enjoyed her second husband – 16-time Grammy winner David – who is 34 years her senior at age 72.

Stylish: The 38-year-old singer glimpsed her toned stomach in a black crop top, which she paired with a black silk midi skirt

Striking: She added a pop of color to her monotonous outfit, with a striking orange bag and increased her height with black high heels

He looked smart in a black tuxedo jacket, over a white shirt and gray jeans, which he paired with black trainers for a casual touch.

The Canadian grandfather of seven admitted that his 18-month-old son Rennie David’s upbringing is different from his five older daughters aged 36-52 from previous marriages.

“At this age I’m more of a helicopter than I was,” admitted David LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Stunning: Her dark brown locks were pinned up in an elegant ponytail and she opted for a light makeup palette to emphasize her natural beauty

Smitten: Katharine enjoyed her second husband – 16-time Grammy winner David – who is 34 years older than her at age 72

‘I was always too busy. I worked too hard. Mine [older] kids are probably watching this. “Yes! You worked too hard. You weren’t there.”‘

And little Rennie has already started showing off the musical skills he inherited from his famous parents, especially the electronic drums.

The three-year-old couple — who competed in Fox’s The Masked Singer last year — kick off their 23-date Kat and Dave Show Tour on October 5 at Texas’ Majestic Theater in Dallas.

“Japan, here we come!” The Canadian grandfather of seven admitted that the upbringing of his 18-month-old son Rennie David is different from his five older daughters aged 36-52 from previous marriages (pictured August 18)

David admitted LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on June 2: ‘At this age I’m more of a helicopter now than I was. I was always too busy. I worked too hard. Mine [older] kids are probably watching this. “Yes! You worked too hard. You weren’t there”‘

‘Is this normal?’ And little Rennie has already started showing off the musical skills he inherited from his famous parents, especially the electronic drums (pictured August 3)

“It arose from the COVID pandemic. We were on Instagram and we were just doing some shows for fun and it ended up being really popular,” said Foster, who is working on a Betty Boop musical.

“So this is kind of an extension of that.”

Katharine originally met the three-time Oscar nominee when she competed on the fifth season of the former Fox singing competition in 2006.

On the road next month! The three-year-old couple — who participated in Fox’s The Masked Singer last year — kicks off their 23-date Kat and Dave Show Tour on October 5 at Texas’ Majestic Theater in Dallas.