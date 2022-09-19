Katharine Birbalsingh ‘reported for a hate crime’ for inviting professor Jordan Peterson

Britain’s “strictest headmistress” has criticized critics who say she has reported her to the police for a hate crime for inviting a controversial Canadian professor to visit her award-winning school.

Katharine Birbalsingh, whose Michaela Community School in north London recently saw 80 percent of its students achieve 4+ (C) or more in their GCSEs despite being non-selective, invited Jordan Peterson to see her students on Friday.

After tweeting about the visit, the respected teacher – who is the UK government’s czar for social mobility – was met with a spate of abuse and calls for her to be fired.

Ms Birbalsingh shared two photos of Peterson at her school last week, tweeting: ‘Look who’s with Michaela today!’ In another post, she said the controversial media personality was “moved” and “tears fell” when students wished him good morning.

Following a response, Ms Birbalsingh wrote this weekend: ‘I have tweeted photos of Jordan Peterson’s visit to Michaela. Like these. They reported me to the police for hate crimes. Many pleas to Ofsted for an immediate inspection.

‘Cries of security concerns. Demand my removal as chief. But they deny that culture exists.’

Peterson’s Past Scandals About Gender, Race, and Masculinity 2016: Slammed proposed Canadian legislation that would ban discrimination based on ‘gender identity or gender expression’, claiming it would threaten freedom of expression 2017: Claimed that ‘the idea of ​​white privilege is absolutely objectionable’ because ‘most people have all kinds of privileges’ 2018: Told British TV network Channel 4 that men should “for God’s sake grow up” and “take responsibility” as they discuss the crisis of masculinity. Also claimed that the gender pay gap was not ‘just due to sex’ 2019: Cambridge University revoked Peterson’s fellowship after outrage for announcement of 10-part lecture series 2020: Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila revealed he was hospitalized in Russia after developing a severe dependence on benzodiazepines for anxiety disorders. She claimed he ‘nearly died several times…because of what the medical system was doing to him in the West’ Late 2020: Penguin Random House Canada staff tries to block publication of its self-help book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, labeling Peterson an “icon of white supremacy and hate speech” 2021: Tells The Sunday Times that he had become suicidal as a result of his benzodiazepine addiction and told that he had to be placed in an artificial coma while hospitalized in Russia May 2022: Calls Sports Illustrated Plus Size Swimsuit cover model “not pretty” and goes on to claim that “No amount of authoritarian tolerance will change that.”

Peterson, a psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, is a controversial figure in left-wing circles for his conservative views on free speech, gender identification and climate change.

During his rise to fame, Peterson has described himself as a “professor against political correctness.” The 60-year-old is particularly outspoken about masculinity and has previously stated that the male mind has been “attacked.”

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo got a reaction on Twitter two weeks ago when he shared a photo of him with Peterson, calling the academic ‘my friend’.

Earlier this year, Peterson was suspended from Twitter after tweeting about transgender Hollywood actor Elliot Page, who “mis-sexed” the star by calling him “her” and using his birth name Ellen.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal doctor,” Peterson wrote.

Today, the Met Police said it had “no knowledge” of crime reports related to Ms Birbalsingh.

The director, who took on a role as the government’s social mobility czar in 2021, has said that hard love is the key to high achievement.

After a follower recently asked for tips for a young teacher on how to take control of a classroom, she replied with “a little piece of advice.”

She wrote: ‘1. Mean what you say, say what you mean: always follow.

‘2. Show them you love them, smile and laugh WITH them.

‘3. Sweat the little things, but warn in advance: ‘You’ll get arrested if you rock your seat’

‘4. Always go to bed before 10 pm.’

After the school published its latest GCSE results, the principal clarified its stance on rigor by saying, “An example of the mistake we make in “thinking strict and having authority” is the same as “authoritarianism”.

Strict is immersed in love with high standards, where children do not disappoint themselves.

“The adult must be in an authoritative position to lead.

“Otherwise chaos.”

Ms Birbalsingh has been influential in Tory circles since she won a standing ovation at the Conservative Party conference after she filed a scathing indictment in 2010 against ‘extremely chaotic’ state schools.

The former Marxist turned conservative was the surprising star as she uncovered an education system in which children were “lost in a sea of ​​bureaucracy.” She won a CBE in 2020.

However, her candor cost her her job as a deputy director at the time. She founded the Michaela Community School in 2014.

MailOnline has reached out to her for comment.