Kath & Kim set to make epic return to Channel Seven

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kath & Kim make an epic return to the screens on Channel Seven this year.

In a two-part celebration, the beloved foxy idiots will show a part of their lives today, with never-before-seen moments and appearances from some very familiar faces and a few special guests.

Executive producer Rick McKenna announced the news on Thursday, saying, “It’s fascinating and wonderful to see audiences around the world still love Kath & Kim after 20 years.”

Kath & Kim make an epic return to the screens on Channel Seven this year. Pictured, left to right, Jane Turner as Kath and Gina Riley as Kim

He continued: ‘It was great fun getting the team back together, there was a lot of laughter and we look forward to sharing this soon.’

“Ever since I was a young lad, I’ve admired Kath Day-Knight’s elegance and poise — and her clownish glory,” added Angus Ross, Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming.

It’s even safe to say she was my first crush. From high couture to yoga, Kath and Kim have made an immeasurable impact on the world.

“While I still find it hard to look Kath in the eye without blushing, it’s an honor to be able to reunite them with their adoring fans.”

In a two-part celebration, the beloved foxy idiots will show a part of their lives today, with never-before-seen moments and appearances from some very familiar faces and a few special guests. (Pictured: Kath & Kim main cast)

Executive producer Rick McKenna announced the news on Thursday, saying: ‘It’s fascinating and wonderful to see audiences around the world still love Kath & Kim after 20 years’

It comes after the news dropped the show, which aired from 2002 to 2007, and is in pre-production for a reboot.

The Melbourne house used in the original series – aka Chateau Kath – was demolished earlier this year.

The owners decided it no longer suited their family.

He continued: ‘It was great fun getting the team back together, lots of laughs all around, which we’ll be happy to share soon’

Kath and Kim produced the television movie Da Kath & Kim Code in 2005 and the feature film Kath & Kimderella in 2012.

Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life will premiere on Channel Seven later this year