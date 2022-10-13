Kate's tribute to Diana

Diana was a big fan of a dark blue jacket and wore them several times

Kate Middleton appeared to be channeling the late Princess Diana’s fashion skills as she visited London’s Olympic Park today in a navy blue blazer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a former London 2012 venue on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core.

Kate looked perfectly polished in a vintage blue Chanel jacket as she arrived at the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The Chanel 1995 trimmed double-breasted jacket, which featured CC logo embossed buttons, recalled outfits worn by Princess Diana in the mid-1990s.

In 1994, Diana was photographed leaving the San Lorenzo restaurant in London wearing an outfit that bears an uncanny resemblance to what Kate wears today.

Both royals paired the piece with black trousers and opted for a pair of black shoes.

The late Princess of Wales also famously wore a dark blue blazer for photographs taken outside Buckingham Palace on February 24, 1981 – the day her engagement to Prince Charles was announced.

Today Kate paired her statement garment with black wide leg trousers and a matching top and added a touch of glitz to her look with a dainty silver necklace.

It comes after Kate’s loyal bodyguard, Sergeant Emma Probert, was awarded a royal accolade earlier on Thursday.

Emma, ​​who was assigned to Kate’s Royal Protection Unit in 2010, was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order in the birthday honors list last year.

She beamed as she received the award from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace today. The title is awarded to individuals who have personally served the monarch with distinction.

Emma has accompanied the Princess of Wales on countless royal engagements since her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Before working for Kate, Probert was responsible for the security of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The discreet figure has been responsible for the safety of mum-of-three Kate since her first steps into royal life, and had to step up to the mark to ensure the princess remained safe on a number of occasions.

Sergeant Probert, a member of Scotland Yard’s Protection Squad, is trained in martial arts and also carries a 9mm Glock pistol and a Taser stun gun at all times when he is with the royals. She is also believed to have worn a straitjacket while on duty with the royals.