Kate’s family pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen today.

Carole and Mike, who are known to be close to the Princess of Wales, opted for smart black mourning dresses and appeared deep in thought as they arrived at the event in London today.

It is not known how many times Carole and Michael met the Queen, although they often attended family events, such as Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christening with each other.

The Middletons, who live in Berkshire, will be keen to support the Princess of Wales and their grandchildren today, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they attend the Queen’s funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales only recently moved closer to Kate’s parents when they moved into Adelaide Cottage at the end of last month.

Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen today

Carole and Mike, who are known to be close to the Princess of Wales, opted for smart black mourning dresses and appeared deep in thought as they arrived at the event in London today

It’s been an extremely busy time for Carole and Michael’s daughter Kate, who has publicly supported her husband Prince William and no doubt helped her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle – where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Carole and Michael are likely to offer a stabilizing presence for the family amid the period of change.

Kate is known to be close to her parents and siblings, while royal experts have previously said Carole has acted as a ‘second mother’ to William, teaching him ‘how a loving and supportive family works’.

Carole has given the Duke of Cambridge a ‘real sense of normalcy in the midst of all the chaos’ since he married Kate in 2011, royal biographer Angela Levin previously told The Sun.

The parents of the Princess of Wales arrived side by side at Westminster Abbey this morning ahead of her state funeral this morning

The 66-year-old founder of party supplies company Party Pieces is said to have acted as a second mother to Prince William while his brother Prince Harry ‘hasn’t had that opportunity for parenting’, the author claimed.

Angela claimed that while the Duke of Cambridge adored his late mother, who died aged 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when William was 15 and Harry 12, she “relentlessly” claimed him.

But as an adult, he has been accepted and supported by his mother-in-law, and the pair have become extremely close since he started dating Kate at university.

Angela said: ‘William adored Diana and was drawn to her magnetic charm but she relentlessly claimed him as a toddler, describing him as her “closest confidante” and talking about her lovers when it’s a mother’s duty to care by her son, not the other way around.

‘[Carole] made him feel safe, comfortable and protected and he didn’t have to worry about what he said or be responsible for her feelings.’

The author added that through Kate’s household, the prince learned how a ‘loving and supportive family works’.

The Middleton family, who live in Berkshire, will be keen to support the Princess of Wales and their grandchildren today, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they attend the Queen’s funeral

It is not known how many times Carole and Michael met the Queen, although they often attended family events, such as Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christening with each other

Prince William and Kate have looked to the Berkshire businesswoman as a ‘stabilising and supportive force’, royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that Prince William views his mother-in-law as his ‘second mother’ in Princess Diana’s absence.

Their attendance today comes after the Duchess’s brother James hailed the monarch as ‘the epitome of steady grace, determination and assurance’.

Earlier this week, her brother James posted a tribute to the Queen, writing: ‘‘Queen Elizabeth II, the epitome of steady grace, determination and assurance.

‘Our constant in a world of change. Thank you for a lifetime of service and leadership.’

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

The Queen’s state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’ before she is laid to rest next to her late husband.

Police have also been given a banning zone order across London today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies being called into action, plainclothes officers will also mingle among the crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under ‘mutual aid’.

The Queen’s coffin will today be carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage and then placed outside the north door of the building.

The procession will then proceed from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, the Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 7pm.

Carole and Michael appeared to be deep in thought as they arrived at the funeral side by side ahead of the event today

Carole chose a smart black outfit for the occasion and accessorized with a pearl necklace in an apparent tribute to the Queen

After the State Funeral Service ends at noon, the coffin will be placed on the State Armory outside the Abbey.

At 12.15 the procession leaves for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will run from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been announced by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.