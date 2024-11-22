Kate’s dazzling Royal Variety fashion moments show why she will be missed at this year’s event

She graces the Royal Variety Performance red carpet with regal elegance, and her timeless style adds an extra touch of glamor to the event.

But the Princess of Wales will not be present at this year’s event. Instead, King Charles will take his place, in his first appearance since 2016.

Kate has attended the Royal Variety Performance five times, stealing the show each time.

She made her debut in 2014, wearing a simple but elegant black lace dress by Diane von Furstenberg.

Since then, the Princess’s fashion choices have evolved significantly, showcasing signature looks from Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Safiyaa.

Each of these outfits reflects not only the progression of her personal style but also her growing confidence as a member of the Royal Family.

Below, we take a closer look at each of Kate’s memorable appearances and how they chart her fashion journey.

Safiya, 2023

Kate unleashed her sartorial prowess in Safiyaa’s ‘Destiny’ dress at the Royal Variety Performance in 2023.

The embellished neckline, structured shoulders and distinctive cape detail combined modern sophistication with classic elegance.

Interestingly, Kate’s dress was created in an attractive shade of teal called Poseidon, the exact shade of Penny Mordaunt’s iconic Coronation suit.

The princess accessorized with pearl and crystal earrings from J.Crew, a ‘Casta’ lamé clutch from Jenny Packham and suede ‘Rebecca’ pumps from Emmy London, all of which she had previously worn.

Jenny Packham, 2021

In 2021, Kate dazzled in an emerald green dress drenched in sequins by Jenny Packham.

The dress, known as ‘Tenille’, had previously been worn during her 2019 official tour of Pakistan, where it left a memorable impression.

The vivid hue and effervescent shine created an eye-catching aesthetic that was perfect for the event.

To complement the dress, the royal carried a custom clutch also by Jenny Packham, paired with Emmy London ‘Rebecca’ pumps and Missoma ‘Zenyu’ chandelier earrings.

Kate’s hair, styled in soft side curls, marked a departure from her usual look, which, along with a touch of pink lipstick, garnered widespread praise.

Alexander McQueen, 2019

Kate once again made a lasting impression at the 2019 Royal Variety Performance, choosing an exquisite Alexander McQueen dress.

The dress skillfully combined timeless charm with a modern twist, featuring a black floral lace overlay over a lighter underlay, a sweetheart neckline, and a floor-length skirt.

Kate completed the ensemble with Jimmy Choo ‘Romy 100’ velvet pumps and a matching ‘Celeste’ clutch, as well as floral hoop earrings from Erdem.

Her choice of accessories and overall appearance reaffirmed her status as a royal fashion icon.

Jenny Packham, 2017

Wearing a pastel blue Jenny Packham dress, the princess wowed viewers in 2017.

Pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate showed off impeccable style in this intricately embellished dress, embellished with delicate sequins and beads.

The dress featured a sheer overlay that, combined with its sparkly details, perfectly reflected her refined aesthetic.

To enhance the ensemble, Kate selected a Jenny Packham ‘Casa’ crystal clutch, Oscar de la Renta ‘Cabrina’ pumps and Queen Elizabeth diamond chandelier earrings.

The ensemble was hailed as a sartorial triumph.

Diane von Furstenberg, 2014

At her Royal Variety Performance debut in 2014, Kate opted for a demure black lace dress by Diane von Furstenberg.

The timeless ‘Zarita’ dress featured a scalloped neckline, V-back and sheer sleeves, while its figure-hugging design subtly accentuated the baby bump of Kate, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time.

Kate added a vintage Magid clutch, Jimmy Choo ‘Cosmic’ platform pumps, and Kiki McDonough blue topaz ‘Lola’ earrings.

She styled her hair in a polished updo, setting a high bar for her future Royal Variety appearances.