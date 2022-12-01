Kate Winslet says she was ‘blown away’ by her daughter Mia’s ‘courage’ when they filmed in I Am Ruth

Kate Winslet has admitted she was “overwhelmed” by her daughter Mia Threapleton’s “courage” when they filmed I Am Ruth together.

The actress, 47, starred alongside her real-life daughter Mia, 22, in the new Channel 4 family drama, which airs later this month.

Kate portrays concerned mother Ruth, who tries to help her teenage daughter Freya (Mia) overcome a mental health crisis after being preoccupied with the pressures of social media.

Speaking about working with her daughter, who she shares with ex-film director Jim Threapleton, Kate said she was “overwhelmed” by her courage.

Kate, a film industry veteran who appeared in Lorraine on Thursday, said her daughter Mia didn’t need her advice and would even tell her to “shut up.”

The proud mom gushed that her daughter has a “power” she never had as a young actress when she spoke of the experience of working with Mia.

She explained, “She didn’t need me at all! There are even times when she would say, “Shut up mommy!” I was amazed at her courage.

“This young generation of young actors — they’re braver, they’ve got a voice, they’ve got a strength that I didn’t have.”

‘I’m very proud of it [Mia]very proud of her indeed,’ Kate added.

The Mare of Easttown star also admitted that there was “some overlap” between her real-life role as Mia’s mother and her role as her on-screen parent in the drama.

Of course there will be some overlap. We just wanted to make something that would hopefully appeal to people,” she said.

Her comments come after Kate and Mia were seen on screen together in an exciting trailer for the upcoming series, I Am Ruth.

The suspenseful trailer showed both women in tears as emotions ran high, with Ruth saying, “You can do whatever you want darling, you’re not being judged, you’re not being criticized.”

But Freya snapped back, “Well, I am … I’m sorry I’m not perfect.”

The mother-and-daughter duo were next seen fighting over access to Freya’s phone, while a voiceover suggested that Freya undergo counseling.

Ruth was also seen trying to explain the situation to her son, emotionally as she said: “Freya isn’t very well sweetie.”

I Am Ruth is a feature film of the BAFTA-nominated female-led drama anthology series I Am created by filmmaker Dominic Savage.

Kate co-authored the story, conceived about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people.

It is Kate’s first time working with her daughter, whom she shares with film director ex-husband Jim.

Elsewhere, Kate previously revealed that the “actors became their roles” and that she “learned a lot” from filming the drama.

She said, “Dominic Savage’s collaborative and sensitive way of creating and filming each episode of ‘I Am’ is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive.

“The actors become these roles, and there’s just no room for pretending. It’s a work environment that any actor would give anything to be a part of, and I can safely say I’ll never forget the things we learned making this play.

“The low-key, low-key nature that we put this together is how I strive to always work.

“Often creative environments can be big and overwhelming, but part of Dominic’s directing process is keeping things to an absolute minimum and focusing on the actors and the world we create with him and his unwavering support. ‘

I Am Ruth follows the success of two previous I Am series, offering distinctive single films that explore the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

I Am Ruth will air on Channel 4 later this year.