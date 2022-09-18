Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after sustaining leg injury on Croatian film set

Kate Winslet was taken to hospital this weekend after injuring her leg on the set of her new movie in Croatia.

The actress, 46, who plays legendary American photojournalist Lee Miller in the film, was filming in the village of Kupari when she lost her balance.

Photos obtained by the croatian press shows the star arriving in a black van at the Dubrovnik hospital, accompanied by some people.

Kate was checked by medics and allowed to go home.

A representative for the fencing star told MailOnline: “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by production.

“She’s doing well and will be filming this week as planned.”

Kate was announced as the star of a new biopic about Vogue cover model turned war correspondent Lee Miller in 2020.

Titled Lee, the film follows the photojournalist’s life and experiences as she travels to the front lines of World War II and attempts to uncover the horrific truths of the Nazis.

During her journey, she then comes to realize the truths of her own past.

The film is directed by Ellen Kuras, the cinematographer of Kate’s 2004 hit film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which also starred Jim Carrey.

It is an adaptation of the book The Lives of Lee Miller, written by Lee’s son, Antony Penrose.

Oscar-winning actress Kate, who also produces the film, previously said of her role: “A woman I admire immensely and am so excited to play in this film. An extreme lover, thinker, life-liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother.’

Kate was fighting fit when she shot underwater scenes for her new role in the upcoming Avatar movie earlier this month.

The role involves going back into the water tank to shoot underwater scenes — having previously suffered hypothermia.

Kate, best known for portraying Rose in Titanic, spent months in the water filming the emotional 1997 film and fell ill as a result.

But that didn’t stop the star from thriving positively in her new role in the Avatar sequel The Way Of Water.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Ronal – one of the underwater creatures closely related to the Na’vi.

Producer Jon Landau was in London on Wednesday to show some footage and start (very gently) on the drums to promote his new sci-fi blockbuster.

He told Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff: “Kate broke a freediving record among the cast. It was six minutes 50-something – but for Kate we agreed to call it seven. She was phenomenal.’

Kate was apparently particularly excited to beat Tom Cruise, who rose to fame with his own stunts and managed a six-minute free dive during the making of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation in 2015.

Young actress Bailey Bass who plays Ronal’s daughter Tsireya in The Way Of Water said: ‘Kate holds the record – she set it in practice. I managed six minutes and thirty seconds.’

All cast went through scuba training to prepare for the film, which takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film.