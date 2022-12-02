Kate Winslet looks effortlessly elegant in leather leggings at the I Am Ruth photo-call

Kate Winslet looked effortlessly elegant in a navy blue silk shirt and leather leggings during the photocall for her latest TV family drama I Am Ruth.

The actress, 47, is starring in the Channel 4 show with her real-life daughter Mia, 22, and has been promoting it ahead of its release later this month.

Sporting a slim figure, the Titanic star looked chic in her ensemble on Thursday afternoon and she tossed her blonde locks into a low bun.

The blonde beauty adorned with a unique gold necklace and diamond earrings.

She slipped her feet into a pair of black pointy stiletto heel pumps, adding to the elegant look.

Kate wore a natural makeup palette, with a warm pink blush and gloss on her lips.

She also posed with Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, and the Commissioning Editor, Gemma Boswell.

Earlier in the day, Kate admitted she was “overwhelmed” by her daughter Mia Threapleton’s “courage” as they filmed I Am Ruth together.

Kate portrays concerned mother Ruth, who tries to help her teenage daughter Freya (Mia) overcome a mental health crisis after being preoccupied with the pressures of social media.

Kate, a film industry veteran who appeared in Lorraine on Thursday, said her daughter Mia didn’t need her advice and would even tell her to “shut up.”

The proud mom gushed that her daughter has a “power” she never had as a young actress when she spoke of the experience of working with Mia.

She explained: “Performance-wise, she didn’t need me at all. There are even times when she looked at me and said, “Shut up, Mom, let me do it!”

“It was really great working with her and being really blown away by her bravery…she is very, very powerful.

“I think this young generation of actors, I have to say, there’s a naturalism to their acting and they’re just braver,” she added.

“They have a voice, they stand up for themselves, and they have a strength I don’t think I’ve ever really had.”

‘I’m very proud of it [Mia]very proud of her indeed.’

The Mare of Easttown star also admitted that there was “some overlap” between her real-life role as Mia’s mother and her role as her on-screen parent in the drama.

Of course there will be some overlap. We just wanted to make something that would hopefully appeal to people,” she said.

She went on to talk about her own experiences of parenting, admitting that it can be “really difficult” to step back and let kids make their own choices.

“It’s very, very hard to just trust that these days they know how to take care of themselves and how to take care of them… just what to say,” she said.

“Sometimes you just have to leave them to their own devices and distance yourself, and as a parent that’s very hard.”