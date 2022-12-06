Kate Winslet looks chic in a grey gown at Avatar: The Way Of Water world premiere

Kate Winslet recycled a dress she first wore seven years ago when she stepped out for the world premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water in London on Tuesday night.

The actress, 47, who plays Ronald in the picture, looked as glamorous as she did when she first wore the dress when she arrived at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square.

She was stunned in the gray dress, with dazzling silver embellishments down the neckline, as she celebrated both the return of the Avatar franchise and her glitzy wardrobe piece.

Kate was first seen wearing the figure-hugging Badgley Mischka number in 2015 at the premiere of her film The Dressmaker at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She previously described splurging on new red carpet looks as a “waste” of money and vowed to rewear her outfits sustainably.

In 2020, she shared her plans to recycle her old outfits, saying she’d “let them out” to “squeeze my horny mom-on-the-school-run body into them.”

“To make something that will only be worn once… I’ve already decided that I’m going to make repeat dresses,” she told Vanity Fair in 2020.

“Everything will have to go, but whatever.”

“I don’t like having to randomly squeeze my hot-tempered mom-on-the-school-run body into a red carpet dress that I’ll never wear again,” she added.

And Kate kept her word at Tuesday’s Avatar premiere when she once again wowed onlookers in her shimmering Badgley Mischka gown.

She accessorized with a pair of sparkly earrings and posed up a storm for photographers with her hands on her hips.

Guests all flocked to the venue to celebrate the highly anticipated Avatar sequel, while the first film is said to be the highest-grossing film of all time.

The second film, titled Avatar 2: The Way of Water, has brought back much of the original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

Jake Sully lives on the planet Pandora with his newfound family IMDb page.

“As soon as a known threat returns to finish what started earlier, Jake must team up with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released just a month before the movie’s December 16 release.

The trailer opens with members of the Na’vi riding on the backs of ikrans, flying pterodactyl-like creatures that carry them over a beautiful waterfall.

Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri take their kids to another tribe in search of a safe haven as huge mechanical suits, operated by humans, trample through a forest.

Big plans: Just weeks before the scheduled release of Avatar 2, Sam Worthington revealed that they’ve already started filming Avatar 3 and a few scenes from Avatar 4

“Treat them as our brothers and sisters,” urges a leader of this other tribe as some individuals swim through crystal clear waters.

“Teach them our ways,” the voice continues as a young voice calls one of Sully’s children “forest boy.”

One then learns to ride on a giant, underwater eel. It mimics the scene from the first movie where Sam Worthington’s character is taught to ride an ikran.

Titles cut into scenes of scenic landscapes refer to the film as “The Movie Event of a Generation.”

The Na’vi then find themselves in a dangerous situation with humans setting fire to their land with huge flamethrowers, destroying almost everything in their path.

Just weeks before the scheduled release of Avatar 2, Sam Worthington revealed that they’ve already started filming Avatar 3 and a few scenes from Avatar 4.

The Australian actor, 46, returns in the 2009 Avatar sequel as Jake Sully, who has a new family of his own on Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water leads into Avatar 3, which is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

It’s back! Avatar 2: The Way of Water will bring back original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, but will also add Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel

And Sam revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that between 80 and 90 percent of Avatar 3 has already been filmed.

“We filmed about 80%, 90% of three. We’ve got some scenes to spare,’ said Sam, prompting a few gasps from those present.

He also added that some scenes have already been filmed for Avatar 4 simply because they involve children who would be too old to wait.

“And in Four, we did a few scenes because the kids got older, so we have to do it before they get a little older,” he explained.

He added that a fifth film is also in the works, “if we’re lucky enough to get it,” adding, “We’re not arrogant enough to assume he’s going to connect.”

It comes after James revealed that the highly anticipated second Avatar movie was “really f***ing expensive” to film.

Sneak peek: The Avatar: The Way of Water trailer was released just a month before the movie’s December 16 release

Last month, the esteemed director didn’t give an exact figure of how much it cost, but called it “the worst business case in movie history.”

He told GK: “You have to be the third or fourth highest grossing movie in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.’

The first Avatar movie is reportedly the highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Variety.