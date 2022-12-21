Kate Winslet hits back at 'borderline abusive' Titanic fans

Kate Winslet has blasted the “borderline abusive” body shaming she’s suffered from obsessive fans of the blockbuster Titanic.

The 47-year-old actress became a household name after starring as the lovelorn Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as the impoverished artist Jack Dawson in director James Cameron’s 1997 portrayal of the early 1900s disaster.

Winslet has since hit it off with vicious trolls who claimed her weight was the reason DiCaprio’s character couldn’t get on the floating door with Rose to make sure they both survived the catastrophe, which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 passengers after the boat hit an iceberg.

Jack was instead forced to grimly accept his inevitable sub-zero death while his lover floated safely.

Tackling the pivotal scene during the latest edition of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, said Winslet: Apparently I was overweight. Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even bloody fat.’

Winslet also reflected on how she wished she had handled the mean comments at the time.

She added: “I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like that. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make it harder than it already is.

“That’s bullying, you know, bordering on insult really,” I’d say.

The Oscar-winning actress has spoken out about body shaming before, and she recently recalled being told to settle for “fat girl” roles as a young performer in drama school, when her agent would later ask about her “weight.”

She said, “It can be extremely negative. People are subjected to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can handle. But in the film industry, things are really changing.

“When I was younger, my agent would get calls asking, ‘How’s her weight? I do not love you. It is therefore heartwarming that this is starting to change.’

Winslet said she hopes times have changed because she has very different priorities now.

She added, “As a middle-aged woman, I’d like to be that actor who moves their face and has a body that shakes.”

The Avatar: The Way of Water star also opened up about how social media has changed everyone’s lives in the public eye — pushing the internet puts undue pressure on young actors, as they’re unable to move on from their mistakes.

She explained, “It was hard enough as it is [for me] having the flipping News of the World on my doorstep, but that’s not even enough right now.

‘That line about ‘today’s news is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper’ doesn’t exist. What you did when you were drunk or foolish? It may come back to haunt you.

“Having to be wary of young actors is another thing. It must be extremely difficult.’

The actress’s response comes just days after the film’s director, James Cameron, also joined in the climactic Titanic scene, declaring that he had conducted scientific experiments that proved Jack wouldn’t be able to knock on the door. to come.

The director told The Toronto Sun that he conducted the “forensic study” in the hope that “after 25 years he won’t have to deal with the speculation.”

He said, “We did a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and put a stake through his heart once and for all. Since then, we’ve done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who has reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do something special about it that comes out in February.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body weight as Kate and Leo and we put sensors over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see if they could have survived through different methods and the answer.” was that they both couldn’t possibly have survived. Only one could survive

‘[Jack] needed to die. It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice…Maybe I won’t have to deal with this after 25 years.”