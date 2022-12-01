Home Kate wears the trousers in a McQueen statement suit as the Princess of Wales steps out in the US
Categories: US

Kate wears the trousers in a McQueen statement suit as the Princess of Wales steps out in the US

<!–

Kate wears the pants in a McQueen statement suit that looked like she meant business: Femail’s Fashion Verdict as the Princess of Wales steps into the US

By Camilla Ridley-day for The Daily Mail

published: 00:15, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 08:01, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

When the Princess of Wales arrived in Boston yesterday, it looked like she meant business.

She didn’t go for a flashy entrance, but kept things understated with a £1,960 navy blue trouser suit from British designer Alexander McQueen.

A favorite of the royal family, Kate has worn the label on countless occasions, most notably choosing Sarah Burton, creative director of the design house, to design her iconic wedding dress.

Crafted from textured crepe, the £1,490 blazer creates a tailored and flattering silhouette, thanks to angular pockets and sharply padded shoulders.

Related Post
  1. Nicole weakened by tropical storm over Florida

    Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making landfall on Florida's east…

  2. World reacts to missile that hit Polish territory

    Poland stated early Wednesday {that a} Russian-made missile fell within the nation's east, killing two…

  3. UVA taking pictures suspect’ advised ex-teammates ‘You guys are at all times messing with me’ earlier than killing

    UVA taking pictures suspect Christopher Darnell Jones 'advised ex-teammates 'You guys are at all times…

The Princess of Wales wore a £1,960 navy blue trouser suit by British designer Alexander McQueen when she arrived in Boston

Arriving with the Prince of Wales, the Princess completed the look with her Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ suede pumps

The princess is clearly a fan of the suit, as this is the third time she has excelled in the design. She wore it in white on the royal tour to Jamaica in March and in pink in June to talk to ministers about her early work in London.

Developing and sticking to a successful outfit formula is not a new concept for Kate, who often wears – and wears – the same styles in different shades.

She completed the look with another firm favourite, her Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ suede pumps.

As for her jewelry, she chose the sapphire and diamond earrings of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Notably, Diana paired the earrings with a Dior silk dress — also in navy blue — on one of her last visits to America, to attend the 1996 Met Gala in New York.

Princess Diana (pictured) wore a navy Dior dress to the Met Gala in New York in 1996

The princess wore her mother-in-law’s sapphire and diamond earrings to match her navy suit

At the time, Diana was said to have been concerned about embarrassing William with her revealing neckline. However, there was no chance Kate would do that with her high-necked turtleneck.

While some might say the outfit was boringly business-formal, Kate clearly made a statement about the couple’s priorities ahead of their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II as they try to establish themselves as a sleek, modern monarchy.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: daily mailDianafemailKateMcQueenPrincessstatementstepssuittrousersWaleswears
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

3 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

4 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

12 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

12 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

16 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

17 mins ago