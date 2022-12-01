Kate wears the trousers in a McQueen statement suit as the Princess of Wales steps out in the US

<!–

When the Princess of Wales arrived in Boston yesterday, it looked like she meant business.

She didn’t go for a flashy entrance, but kept things understated with a £1,960 navy blue trouser suit from British designer Alexander McQueen.

A favorite of the royal family, Kate has worn the label on countless occasions, most notably choosing Sarah Burton, creative director of the design house, to design her iconic wedding dress.

Crafted from textured crepe, the £1,490 blazer creates a tailored and flattering silhouette, thanks to angular pockets and sharply padded shoulders.

Arriving with the Prince of Wales, the Princess completed the look with her Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ suede pumps

The princess is clearly a fan of the suit, as this is the third time she has excelled in the design. She wore it in white on the royal tour to Jamaica in March and in pink in June to talk to ministers about her early work in London.

Developing and sticking to a successful outfit formula is not a new concept for Kate, who often wears – and wears – the same styles in different shades.

She completed the look with another firm favourite, her Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ suede pumps.

As for her jewelry, she chose the sapphire and diamond earrings of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Notably, Diana paired the earrings with a Dior silk dress — also in navy blue — on one of her last visits to America, to attend the 1996 Met Gala in New York.

Princess Diana (pictured) wore a navy Dior dress to the Met Gala in New York in 1996

The princess wore her mother-in-law’s sapphire and diamond earrings to match her navy suit

At the time, Diana was said to have been concerned about embarrassing William with her revealing neckline. However, there was no chance Kate would do that with her high-necked turtleneck.

While some might say the outfit was boringly business-formal, Kate clearly made a statement about the couple’s priorities ahead of their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II as they try to establish themselves as a sleek, modern monarchy.