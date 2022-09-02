Kate Ritchie’s lucrative skincare deal in doubt after drink-driving charge

<!–

Kate Ritchie’s lucrative partnership with a major skincare company appears to have quietly come to an end in the wake of the star’s recent indictment of drink-driving.

The Nova Drive host and Australia’s Got Talent judge, who joined QV Skincare as a brand ambassador in 2016, has been removed from the company’s promotional campaigns, both online and on social media platforms.

And there’s no sign of the former Home and Away star on the official QV Skincare Instagram account dating back to 2017.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has removed any reference to the brand from her own social media accounts.

Ritchie’s first campaign for QV was launched in 2017 after the starlet first signed the lucrative deal

QV deal appears to have been quietly concluded in the wake of the star’s recent drink-driving indictment.

The apparent separation of roads comes just days in the week after Ritchie, 44, was caught drink-driving by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The Nova personality blew over after being stopped by police in her blue Subaru station wagon for a random breath test on Aug. 22.

She was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis that yielded a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

Ritchie is said to have been fined $600 on the spot and given a three-month driving ban.

She later shared a post on Instagram, apologizing for her actions and saying she made a “bad decision.”

Ritchie with her Nova co-hosts Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasy

Kate’s $1M-A-Year Performance Is Reportedly ‘Under Review’ At Nova

The blow to her public image couldn’t come at a worse time for the popular Aussie presenter whose $1 million-a-year radio appearance would also be “under review” at Nova as she and the network negotiate contract negotiations.

The former soap star hosts Nova’s drive show with Tim Blackwell and relative newcomer Joel Creasy, who replaced Marty Sheargold in 2020.

But “prolonged absences” from the airwaves have been cited by an industry insider as one of the black spots in Ritchie’s name, along with her expensive salary package that has grown steadily over the years.

At one point in 2020, Ritchie took seven consecutive weeks off her late afternoon shift, which was “unheard of,” according to one radio figure.

More recently, she took an unexplained three-week break during peak ratings season.

A spokesperson for Nova was quick to dismiss speculation that Ritchie was being replaced by Kate, Tim and Joel who insisted she was “working together” with her management to balance her radio duties with a planned “return to her acting roots.”

While we don’t normally comment on this kind of unfounded speculation, or confirm our 2023 host lineup, we have no plans for changes to the Kate, Tim and Joel drive show or Kate’s role within the show.”

“As a proud QV Ambassador, I am passionate about the new campaign that celebrates the power that comes from the people around us,” Ritchie said in 2019

Kate is making her TV comeback on Australia’s Got Talent this year

As part of the long-standing QV deal, Ritchie launched the successful Together We’re Stronger campaign demonstrating the importance of skin-to-skin contact in creating connections and moments of ‘being together with loved ones at different stages of life’.

“As a proud QV Ambassador, I’m passionate about the new campaign that celebrates the power that comes from the people around us, and the amazing role our skin plays in creating those close bonds,” Ritchie said at the time.

Ego Pharmacuticals, the parent company of QV Skincare, has been approached for comment by Daily Mail Australia.

Ritchie’s management has also been asked for comment.