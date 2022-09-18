Kate Ritchie to return to Nova FM’s drive show today after drink-driving incident

<!–

Kate Ritchie is staying on at Nova FM – despite reports of her possible departure after a drink-driving incident – and will return to the studio on Monday afternoon alongside co-hosts Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey.

The 44-year-old, one third of the popular Kate, Tim & Joel drive show, posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday of the three presenters in the back of a car on their way to work.

‘Back with the gang on set today…’ she captioned the photo.

Joel, 32, commented under the post: ‘She’s back baby! Love you and can’t wait to dance with you.’

He also wrote on his Instagram stories: ‘Our captain returns tomorrow.’

Despite industry murmurs Kate could be replaced by Ricki-Lee Coulter following her drink-driving charge, a spokesperson for the network confirmed this was not the case.

They assured that they have ‘no plans for any changes to the Kate, Tim & Joel drive show or Kate’s role on the show’, calling her a ‘talented broadcaster and respected member’ of the team.

Kate blew over the limit after she was pulled over by police in her blue Subaru station wagon for a random breathalyzer test on August 22.

She was immediately arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where she underwent a secondary breathalyzer which returned a positive reading of 0.06, just a shade over the legal limit of 0.05.

Kate was fined $600 on the spot and suspended from driving for three months.

She has since apologized for her actions, saying she made a “bad decision”.

‘Recently I completed a random breath test. Although it was low level, the test came back positive,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘I made a bad decision and there is no doubt that I understand the gravity of my actions. I’m really sorry.’

The former Home and Away child star was stopped by police for a random breath test at 2.45pm on Heffron Rd in Pagewood on the day of the incident.

A police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia: ‘She was issued with an infringement notice for the offense of driving with a low range prescribed concentration of alcohol and issued with a license suspension notice.’