Kate Ritchie steps out in $600 sneakers ahead of Australia’s Got Talent return

She is about to make her TV comeback as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

And Kate Ritchie certainly had her hands full on Friday when she ran errands in Sydney while dressed in a casually chic ensemble.

The Nova FM radio host held two punnets of raspberries, her iPhone and a folded piece of paper in one hand, and a takeaway coffee in the other.

Kate, 44, wrapped in a white hoodie layered under a stylish Hunter raincoat, which retails for about $300.

She completed her laid-back look with Golden Goose leopard-print sneakers, worth nearly $1,000, and ripped jeans.

The former Home and Away star slung a woven bag over one shoulder and remained unobtrusive in a green New York Yankees baseball cap.

Kate and her fellow AGT judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson filmed the show’s season finale at Sydney’s Riverside Theater last month.

The TV talent competition, which returns to the screens after a three-year hiatus, will air on Channel Seven later this year.

Although no premiere date has been announced, the program will most likely start after the end of My Kitchen Rules.

Kate and her fellow Australia’s Got Talent judges David Walliams (top right), Alesha Dixon (bottom right) and Shane Jacobson (bottom left) filmed the show’s season finale last month

The Daily Mail Australia revealed last December that Kate had split from her last known boyfriend, John Bell, a cybersecurity expert in her mid-20s, after a whirlwind romance lasting less than a year.

“Kate is single. Lockdown is to blame,” a source said at the time.

Kate and John haven’t seen each other since January [2021], even though the borders to Victoria opened a few weeks ago. She didn’t say she wanted to visit him sometime.’

The pair were last seen together in January 2021 on holiday in Byron Bay, NSW.

The former soap star was previously married to retired NRL player Stuart Webb, with whom she shares a daughter, Mae.

Daily Mail Australia revealed last December that Kate had split from her last known boyfriend, John Bell (pictured), a cybersecurity expert in her mid-20s, after being together for less than a year