Kate Ritchie shows off her incredible singing voice in throwback video from Home and Away

Entertainment
By Merry

Kate Ritchie shows off her incredible singing voice in throwback video from her time on Home and Away – after landing as new judge on Australia’s Got Talent

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Kate Ritchie was feeling nostalgic on Sunday.

The radio star posted a throwback video to Instagram, featuring a scene from her time starring as Sally Fletcher on Home and Away.

In the video, the 43-year-old launches a song to a riveted crowd of her co-stars.

Kate showed off her incredible singing voice in the scene, where she played with a local band during the show.

“I watched this blast from the previous video repeatedly tonight. I fondly remember all those beautiful faces I worked with years ago,” she wrote in the caption.

“Isn’t it funny how I kindly think back to this scene now that I remember it made me nauseous on the actual day,” Kate continued.

“Isn’t it funny how kindly I think back to this scene now that I remember it made me nauseous on the actual day,” Kate added.

“Maybe there’s a lesson in that for me. @homeandaway #thegoodolddays #sallyfletcher Go Sal! Do you remember Flynn, Noah and Jude’s band?’

The brunette started her acting career as a child, he scored the role of Sally Fletcher in the long-running soap opera Home and Away at the age of eight in 1988.

She left the show in 2008, before reprising her role briefly in 2013 for the series’ 25th anniversary special.

Kate recently joined the cast of Australia’s Got Talent as a new judge.

She will appear on the show alongside British comedian David Walliams and English singer Alesha Dixon.

The group finished filming the new season finale on Friday at the Riverside Theater in Sydney earlier this month.

