Kate Ritchie reveals why she was nervous about becoming a judge on Australia’s Got Talent

Kate Ritchie has admitted she was nervous about taking on the role of judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

The Home And Away star, 44, joined the Channel Seven reboot this year alongside fellow celebrity judges Shane Jacobson, British pop star Aleesha Dixon and comedian David Walliams.

“I definitely had the shakes,” she shared TV Week magazine of her decision to join the panel.

Kate Ritchie, 44, (pictured) has admitted she was nervous about being a judge on Australia's Got Talent this year – but not for the reason fans might expect.

Kate, who has never judged a talent show, said she was nervous about being the only celebrity on the panel who has never judged a talent competition.

“The nerves weren’t about being back in front of a camera though, it’s something I grew up doing,” she explained.

‘I was nervous about being the newbie, the rookie referee. It was a completely new experience for me and a kind of television I’ve never done before’.

The Home And Away star joined the Channel Seven reboot this year alongside fellow celebrity judges Shane Jacobson (left), British pop star Aleesha Dixon (second left) and comedian David Walliams (right)

Pictured on Home and Away with late co-star Heath Ledger

Kate noted that the other judges showed her the ropes, which made her transition to the judge’s seat much easier

Kate noted that the other judges showed her the ropes, which made her transition to the judge’s seat much easier.

“I was in good, supportive hands and they really welcomed me into the fold,” she said.

‘It was actually a really good collaborative experience. I enjoyed every minute of it.’

Shane has previously judged shows such as Australia’s Got Talent, while Aleesha and David were both judges on Britain’s Got Talent.

Kate and her fellow AGT judges filmed the show’s season finale at Sydney’s Riverside Theater last month.

The TV talent competition, which returns to screens after a three-year hiatus, will be shown on Channel Seven later this year.

Kate grew up in front of Australian television audiences having first appeared as Sally Fletcher on Home and Away aged nine in 1988.

The former soap star was previously married to retired NRL player Stuart Webb, with whom she shares daughter Mae, eight.