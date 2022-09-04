Kate Ritchie returns to Instagram to share tribute on Father’s Day amid drink driving scandal

<!–

Kate Ritchie has paid tribute to her father on Father’s Day after she lost a major sponsorship deal in the wake of her recent drink-driving charge.

The jury of Australia’s Got Talent,44, shared a sweet photo of her daughter Mae Webb and father Steve on Instagram on Sunday.

“This says it all, Dad. Happy Father’s Day Dad. We love you xx #fathersday #family #love,” Kate captioned the sweet photo.

The post comes after Kate’s lucrative partnership with a major skincare company appears to have quietly wrapped up in the wake of the star’s recent drink-driving charge.

The Nova Drive host, who joined QV Skincare as a brand ambassador in 2016, has been removed from the company’s promotional campaigns, both online and on social media platforms.

And there’s no sign of the former Home and Away star on the official QV Skincare Instagram account dating back to 2017.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has removed any reference to the brand from her own social media accounts.

The apparent separation of roads comes just days in the week after Ritchie was caught drink-driving by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The Nova personality blew over after being stopped by police in her blue Subaru station wagon for a random breath test on Aug. 22.

She was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis that yielded a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

Ritchie is said to have been fined $600 on the spot and given a three-month driving ban.

She later shared a post on Instagram, apologizing for her actions and saying she made a “bad decision.”

Ritchie’s first campaign for QV was launched in 2017 after the starlet first signed the lucrative deal