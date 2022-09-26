Kate Ritchie eats her wedding cake 12 years after her failed marriage

Kate Ritchie took a rather unusual trip down memory lane on Sunday by thawing a slice of her wedding cake from more than a decade ago.

The day marked what would have been her 12th anniversary with her ex-husband, retired NRL player Stuart Webb, who she divorced in 2020.

The former Home and Away star, 43, posted a photo to Instagram of the top part of the cake, which had been frozen and wrapped in plastic since the ceremony.

She wrote in the caption, “Who still eats their wedding cake? Why? And for what benefit? This is mine thawing today.’

The top tier of a wedding cake is traditionally kept for the one year anniversary of the newlyweds and is believed to symbolize good luck and prosperity.

Many of Kate’s followers were stunned that she had kept her cake frozen for so long.

One fan said the cake was “part of your story,” while another cheekily commented that it “lasted longer than the wedding.”

Kate and Stuart started dating in 2008 and announced their engagement a year later.

The couple married in an outdoor ceremony in rural Tasmania in 2010.

They split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage and the former child actress is said to have left their marital home in Sydney.

The exes are parents of eight-year-old daughter Mae.

Kate grew up in front of Australian television audiences after first appearing as Sally Fletcher in Home and Away in 1988 at the age of nine.

She appeared on the program for the next 20 years, winning the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality in 2007 and 2008 and the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress from 2006 to 2008.