Kate Ritchie ‘could quit $1.5million job at Nova FM’; Ricki-Lee tipped to replace

After nearly a decade hosting Nova’s popular drive show, Kate Ritchie’s time on the radio network could be over.

Well-placed radio sources say the future of the former Home and Away star – who joined the show in 2013 along with Tim Blackwell and former host Marty Sheargold – is “uncertain” as she and her management enter contract renegotiations.

Her hopes for a new deal were dealt a huge blow when she was caught drink-driving in Sydney’s eastern suburbs this week.

Radio sources say Nova FM host Kate Ritchie (center, with Tim Blackwell, left and Joel Creasy, right) will renegotiate the contract, but her future at the station is uncertain

The former Home and Away star was stopped by police at 2:45pm last Monday for a random breath test in her blue Subaru station wagon on Heffron Rd in Pagewood.

Ritchie, 44, tested positive by the side of the road and was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis that yielded a positive reading of 0.06 – just over the legal limit.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘She was given a notice of infringement for the offense of driving with a prescribed low alcohol concentration and issued a notice of suspension of the license.’

Ritchie is said to have been fined $600 on the spot and given a three-month driving ban.

She ignored the media near her home when she was seen for the first time since she was arrested and refused to answer questions about her or her future.

The incident took place while the veteran star is on three-week leave from her show, following a string of extended vacations in recent years.

The recent extended absences from the airwaves have been cited by an industry insider as one of the black spots in Ritchie’s name, along with her excellent salary package that has steadily grown over the years to an estimated $1.5 million.

At some point in 2020, Ritchie took seven consecutive weeks off her late afternoon shift, which one radio figure said was “unheard of.”

A spokesperson for Nova dismissed speculation that Ritchie would be replaced, insisting that she “worked” with her management to balance her radio duties with a planned “return to her acting roots.”

The former soap star, who is also a judge on the upcoming season of Australia’s Got Talent on Channel Seven, presents Nova’s drive show with Blackwell and relative newcomer Joel Creasy, who replaced Sheargold in 2020.

Ricki-Lee Coulter is currently Ritchie’s replacement and has been named as her most likely successor if Nova chooses to complete her tenure with the network.

Coulter would cost the station about $300,000 a year, a source said, making it a much cheaper option as Nova is reportedly trying to cut its budget.

Nova’s national drive show is estimated to have an annual budget of about $4 million, but is beaten in the ratings by Will and Woody of KIIS FM, hosted by the popular duo of Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, each getting about $500,000. .

Ricki-Lee Coulter (pictured) is currently filling in for Ritchie and has been named as her most likely successor if Nova chooses to complete her tenure with the network

Prolonged absences have been cited by an insider as one of the black spots against Ritchie

Ritchie originally joined Nova in 2008 as a breakfast host with Merrick Watts and Tim Ross.

She quit that job in 2010 for a return to acting, but later joined the drive team in 2014.

Flanked by Blackwell and Sheargold, the show won three Australian Commercial Radio Awards: Best Networked Program in 2015 and Best On-Air Team in 2016 and 2017.

Sheargold retired in 2020 for a solo post on The Marty Sheargold Show on Triple M.

In the most recent surveyKate, Tim and Joel’s audience in Sydney grew 0.4 percentage points to an overall share of 9.7 percent.

The program came in third behind Byron Webb on Smooth FM (10 percent) and Will and Woody on KIIS (10.7 percent).

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Ritchie’s representatives for comment.

Ritchie (pictured in January 2019) joined the Nova Drive team in 2014

A spokesperson for Nova confirmed that Ritchie is currently on leave, but insisted they had “no plans” to change their current on-air team.

“While we don’t usually comment on this kind of unfounded speculation, or confirm our 2023 host lineup, we have no plans for changes to the Kate, Tim and Joel drive show or Kate’s role within the show.

“Nova has worked with Kate’s management to support Kate in pursuing select on-screen opportunities, including a return to her acting roots, and as a result, will return to the air after the survey break.

“Kate is a talented broadcaster and a respected member of the Kate, Tim & Joel and Nova Network team and we won’t go any further into this kind of speculation.”

Nova’s national drive show is estimated to have an annual budget of about $4 million, but is beaten by Will and Woody of KIIS FM, presented by the popular duo of Will McMahon (left) and Woody Whitelaw (right), who spend about $ 500,000 received. each

The rumors of Ritchie’s future at Nova come just a month after the departure of former content boss Paul Jackson, the man Ritchie originally recruited to drive in 2013.

Jackson’s kind of replacement is Adam Johnson, who was appointed to the newly formed role of Chief Growth Officer in January.

Discussing the success of Nova’s drive team this week, Johnson said: mumbrella: ‘In terms of national shows, especially in drive, if you have talents like Kate, Tim and Joel that really appeal, you know this is for all Australians.

“We know we can find an audience for it, and commercially there’s a lot of advertisers out there who have the ambition to reach every Australian, and we can help them do that within their plans.”