Kate Ritchie breaks her silence on social media after being busted drink driving

Radio host Kate Ritchie has broken her social media silence after she was caught on Monday by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for diving under the influence.

The Nova personality tested positive after being stopped by police for a random breath test and immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station.

On Sunday, Ritchie, 44, shared a post on Instagram, apologizing for her actions and saying she made a “bad decision.”

“Recently I did a random breath test. Although it was a low level, the test came back positive,” the message read.

“I made a bad decision and I no doubt understand the gravity of my actions. I am really sorry.’

The former child star on Home and Away was detained by police at 2:45 p.m. Monday for a random breath test in her blue Subaru station wagon on Heffron Rd in Pagewood.

Ritchie tested positive by the side of the road and was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis yielding a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘She was given a notice of infringement for the offense of driving with a prescribed low alcohol concentration and issued a notice of suspension of the license.’

Ritchie is said to have been fined $600 on the spot and given a three-month driving ban.

Her former husband – ex-rugby league star Stuart Webb – was caught drink-driving five times between 2012 and 2019 when the couple broke up.

Ritchie’s driving ban comes just as she is about to make her TV comeback as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

She will appear on the show alongside David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson.

The TV talent competition, which returns to the screens after a three-year hiatus, will air on Channel Seven later this year.

Although no premiere date has been announced, the program will most likely start after the end of My Kitchen Rules.