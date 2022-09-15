Kate Ritchie attempts to go incognito in Sydney’s Double Bay after DUI

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Ritchie has been seen for the first time since she was caught drink-driving by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs last month.

The Home and Away star, 44, tried to go incognito on Thursday during an outing in Double Bay after losing her license.

Kate was dressed in an all-black ensemble that included a sweater and tights.

Kate Ritchie attempted to go incognito in Sydney’s Double Bay on Thursday when she was seen for the first time since her three-month driving ban. Kate is in the picture

The radio star paired her appearance with a black cap, which she wore at an angle in an effort to protect her face, and a pair of black sneakers.

Kate carried a chic carry-on bag for the outing, along with a white shopping bag and her cell phone.

Ritchie overstepped the limit after being stopped by police in her blue Subaru station wagon for a random breath test on Aug. 22.

She was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis that yielded a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

The Home and Away star, 44, tried to go incognito on Thursday during an outing in Double Bay after losing her license

Kate was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a sweater and tights

Ritchie was fined $600 on the spot and banned from driving for three months.

Kate has since apologized for her actions, saying she made a “bad decision.”

“Recently I did a random breath test. Although it was a low level, the test came back positive,” the message read.

The radio star paired her look with a black cap, which she wore at an angle in an effort to protect her face, and a pair of black sneakers

Kate carried a chic carry-on bag for the outing, along with a white shopping bag and her cell phone

Ritchie overstepped the limit after being stopped by police in her blue Subaru station wagon for a random breath test on Aug. 22

“I made a bad decision and I no doubt understand the gravity of my actions. I am really sorry.’

The former child star on Home and Away was detained by police at 2:45 p.m. Monday for a random breath test in her blue Subaru station wagon on Heffron Rd in Pagewood.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘She was given a notice of infringement for the offense of driving with a prescribed low alcohol concentration and issued a notice of suspension of the license.’

“Recently I did a random breath test. Although it was a low level, the test came back positive,” the message read

Ritchie’s driving ban comes just as she is about to make her TV comeback as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent. She will appear on the show along with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson

Her former husband – ex-rugby league star Stuart Webb – was caught drink-driving five times between 2012 and 2019 when the couple broke up.

Ritchie’s driving ban comes just as she is about to make her TV comeback as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

She will appear on the show alongside David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson.

The TV talent competition, which returns to the screens after a three-year hiatus, will air on Channel Seven later this year.