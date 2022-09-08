Kate pictured leaving Windsor as family heads to Balmoral

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has stayed in Windsor while the immediate family goes to Balmoral to be at the Queen’s bedside.

Prince William rushed to Scotland over growing concerns for the Queen’s health, but Kate was staying at Adelaide Cottage and was seen this afternoon leaving Windsor Castle to collect the children from school.

Today was the first day for Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, at their new £50k-a-year Lamrook School.

Yesterday, the family of five arrived together for a ‘settling-in’ afternoon, with happy photos of them walking hand-in-hand released this morning. But today it was only Kate who did the school run.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has stayed in Windsor while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spend their first full day at their new school.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has stayed in Windsor to care for her children as William rushed to Scotland amid growing concerns over the Queen’s health

Kensington Palace said Kate stayed home as the children had their first full day of school today. Yesterday the family of five got together for a ‘settling-in’ afternoon (pictured) but today it’s just Catherine doing the school run

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge has joined Prince Charles and other members of the immediate family at the Queen’s bedside as doctors have revealed they are “concerned” for her health.

The 96-year-old queen is under medical supervision – but described as ‘comfortable’ – after her doctors examined her this morning, hours after she was asked to rest rather than attend a Privy Council meeting last night.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’

The Queen’s children are all rushing to the residence with the Princess, Princess Anne, who is already there after an engagement in Scotland this week.

The Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also en route with one of the Royal Family’s helicopters that landed on the property around lunchtime.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards in London tonight, but the pair have changed their plans at 11pm and are on their way to Aberdeenshire, their spokesman confirmed, as millions of Britons and Her Majesty’s subjects around the world pray for her recovery.

Prince William rushed to Scotland amid growing concerns for the Queen’s health, along with other immediate family. Pictured: A plane landing in Aberdeenshire with seven members of the Royal Family on board

Kate and William moved into the four bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last Saturday to be closer to their children’s new school near Ascot.

The Duke and Duchess are starting a new life in the country, away from the goldfish bowl of their official London residence, Kensington Palace, which is seen as an attempt to put their children first and give them more freedom.

Running to the £7,000 a year Lambrook School in Berkshire, the school is just nine miles or 20 minutes from their new home.

It’s the first time the three kids have all attended the same school and the trio seemed excited when they met headmaster Jonathan Perry yesterday.