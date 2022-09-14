Kate pays tribute to her mother-in-law Diana by wearing her earrings

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her earrings for the Queen’s procession today.

Kate, 40, wore pearl earrings that Diana had given as a gift for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Created by Collingwood, the earrings mark a touching transfer from one Princess of Wales to another.

Diana loved the earrings and even wore them with what eventually became known as the Revenge Dress at a Vanity Fair party in November 1994.

They became firm favorites of Diana and were worn on royal voyages across Australia, Canada and Italy.

The earrings feature a round diamond stud from which an extra round diamond is suspended and a bell jar set with three more rows of small diamonds. The bell caps each contain a pearl drop.

Diana started wearing the earrings before she was Princess of Wales. They were a gift from Collingwood, a jewelry store favored by the Spencer family.

She wore them several times during her marriage.

They let her prom outfits shine on her 1985 US tour, where she wore them with a white lace dress and the Lover’s Knot tiara to a gala dinner at the British Embassy.

She also wore them with the form-fitting black dress she wore when she attended the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London in November 1994, which later became known as the Revenge Dress.

The Princess of Wales closed her eyes for a moment of quiet reflection during today’s ceremony. The first members of the public can visit the box today from 17.00 pm

The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex stood side by side at the Abbey today

Her husband, the Prince of Wales, who wore his uniform and military titles and medals, looked deep in thought during the ceremony

Today Kate Middleton, who was named Princess of Wales by King Charles III when he was proclaimed king on Saturday, wore the earrings as a sweet nod to her mother-in-law.

Kate has worn the earrings multiple times, including in her official portrait released earlier this year to mark her 40th birthday.

She paired them with a pearl brooch that belonged to the Queen.

Collingwood also lent Diana jewelry during the engagement period, including an elaborate diamond necklace and matching earrings, which she wore for a portrait session with Lord Snowdon.

The company reportedly wanted to gift the necklace and earrings to Diana as a wedding gift, but they were warned by the palace that the gift would be too extravagant. Instead, the diamonds and pearl earrings were given.

A thoughtful Prince of Wales gently touched his wife’s back with a reassuring gesture as they left Westminster Hall this afternoon

Kate and William paid their respects to the Queen’s coffin before leaving Westminster Hall at the end of the ceremony

The Princess of Wales followed the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Prince of Wales to pay her respects to the monarch’s coffin

The Princess of Wales looked very dignified as she closed her eyes for a moment of reflection during the ceremony this afternoon

All members of the royal family looked solemn at the event at Westminster Hall this afternoon as they shared a moment of reflection