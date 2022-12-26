Kate Moss warms up by the fire for a cozy festive photo days after her sister Lottie targeted her

Kate Moss shared a festive fireside snap to mark Christmas just days after her sister Lottie appeared to target her for the second time.

The supermodel, 48, looked radiant as she wrapped herself in a blanket and enjoyed a drink in the photo shared on the Instagram page of her wellness brand Cosmoss.

Kate covered herself in a colorful patterned blanket and looked over her shoulder at the camera as she posed for the Christmas photo.

Christmas wishes: The post was captioned: ‘Merry Christmas everyone’ with emojis of two stars and comes in the midst of an alleged feud with her sister Lottie.

The photo comes after Lottie launched another attack on Kate earlier this week in the latest edition of glamor magazine UK, insisting that he has never been close to her.

In the new post, Kate wore her blonde locks loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

The mother-of-one sported a barely-there makeup palette, revealing her natural beauty.

The post was captioned: ‘Merry Christmas everyone’ with emojis of two stars.

Lottie said earlier this week that she’s not actually in a relationship with her sister in an explosive article published in the magazine.

Lottie recalled: ‘When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss’s sister. It was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close to my sister (we’re not in a relationship yet now, which is something I never talk about).

“But back then, people were constantly bombarding me asking about my sister. I would go to my friends’ houses and there would be pictures of her on the walls, and it really caused a lot of abandonment issues.”

Storm Management brought Kate out of obscurity in 1988 after agency founder Sarah Doukas spotted the dainty model walking through New York’s JFK airport after a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Since then, she’s cemented her place as one of the world’s most instantly recognizable supermodels, a revered icon for fashion-conscious girls the world over, but Lottie claims her sister offered no support when she took her first tentative steps. as a model in her own right.

Lottie added: “It’s hard when you have someone ‘close’ to you doing the exact same job as you, who is already very prominent in the industry, but doesn’t have any advice or guidance.”

The young model finally found a foothold after appearing in photo shoots for Dazed and Teen Vogue magazines, before mimicking Kate’s 1992 Calvin Klein underwear campaign by starring in her own promotional shoot for the fashion brand. lifetime.

Mixed emotions: While there were good times in the fashion industry, she believes they were overshadowed by the constant pressure to be thin (on the Topshop Unique catwalk at London Fashion Week in 2017)

But while there were good times in the fashion industry, she believes they’ve been overshadowed by the constant pressure to be thin, wear sample dresses and remain at the beck and call of her agents.

She recalled, “I would cry on set when I felt too uncomfortable, and they would just fix my makeup.” I never received the support I needed from the people who were supposed to take care of me.

‘The attitude was more, ‘put a plaster on the problem and keep it working; give her alcohol or whatever to keep her going,’ instead of, ‘Okay, maybe this girl needs some help.’

Racy: Lottie took a break from mainstream modeling in 2021, but has since reinvented herself as a raunchy OnlyFans content creator.

After falling into what she describes as a “deep depression”, Lottie took a break from modeling in April 2021, while sharing a house with close friend Sahara Rey, an OnlyFans content creator, in Los Angeles.

And it was here, within an online community far from the catwalks of London, Milan, Paris and New York, that Lottie says she finally found her niche after joining the site in June.

She added, “The modeling industry is so glamorous and OnlyFans is so villainous, but OnlyFans is the only place I’ve ever felt so empowered and confident.”

“Looking back at how I started this year, I never would have imagined that I would end up in the best place of mind I’ve ever been.

“I’m part of a community on OnlyFans: I love nudity, I love doing nude photoshoots, feeling good about myself and seeing other girls feel proud of themselves too.”