Kate Moss takes a break from New York Fashion Week duties

Kate Moss swapped her front row seat for a wooden bench on Saturday while she was in New York City with her loved ones.

The seasoned supermodel appeared to be taking a break from biannual Fashion Week, which kicked off Friday, while performing with daughter Lila Moss and boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck.

With early fall temperatures still high, easygoing Kate, 48, made the most of her free time watching the world go by from a sidewalk bench.

Take it easy: Kate Moss was joined by daughter Lila and boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck on Saturday as she relaxed in New York City

As always, the British model looked quintessentially stylish, opting for a breezy black dress with a cinched waist and sleeveless detail as she relaxed with her loved ones.

She paired her dress with a pair of simple black flats, while heavily tinted sunglasses topped it off.

Meanwhile, daughter Lila, 18, showed off her washboard belly in a striking white crop top and matching low-slung skirt.

Nikolai, 35, joined the pair looking relaxed in an unbuttoned shirt and jacket, paired with casual trousers and brown Chelsea boots.

Taking a step back: The seasoned supermodel appeared to be taking a break from the city’s biannual Fashion Week, which launched on Friday

Mind us not: With early fall temperatures still high, the easygoing Kate made the most of her free time watching the world go by from a sidewalk bench

The outing followed a more glamorous appearance at New York Fashion Week on Friday, with Kate attending Italian fashion house Fendi’s latest runway show.

The supermodel showcased her fashion sense in a gray patterned mini dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and black lining along the bottom.

She added height to her frame with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, while a matching handbag seemed to be her only standout accessory.

Slim: As always, the British model looked quintessentially stylish and opted for an airy black dress with a cinched waist and a sleeveless detail as she relaxed with her loved ones

Finishing touch: She paired her dress with a pair of simple black flats, while heavily tinted sunglasses completed the ensemble

Toned and trimmed: Meanwhile, daughter Lila showed off her washboard belly in a striking white crop top and matching low-slung skirt

Let’s Talk: Mother and daughter were seen passing the time taking the weight off their feet during a day out in New York City

Calm: Nikolai, 35, a member of the pair, looked relaxed in an unbuttoned shirt and jacket, paired with casual trousers and brown Chelsea boots

The model’s trip to New York comes as she celebrates the launch of lifestyle brand Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to enter the already complicated health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

Cheerful: The trio seemed cheerful during their last public appearance

Enough to talk about: Nikolaj, Kate and Lila chatted during a break from Fashion Week duties

Make way: Kate was seen from the back of her car as she ventured into New York earlier that day

Friends: Lila was joined by a friend on her way to a shopping trip on Broadway

Tasteful: Kate later dressed in an oriental-themed silk jacket with an embroidered design

Stunning: The outing followed a more glamorous appearance at New York Fashion Week on Friday, with Kate attending Italian fashion house Fendi’s latest runway show

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’ to gently take us out of the dream world, followed by a £52 cleanser and a £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

Delightful: The supermodel showed off her fashion sense in a gray patterned mini dress that was complete with a plunging neckline

New range: The model’s trip to New York comes as she celebrates the launch of lifestyle brand Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to enter the already complicated health and wellness market

Kate recently admitted how much toll her lifestyle took on her body, claiming her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’.

She said she wanted to “fix” them and started the 12-step recovery program, referring to the self-help book, the Big Book.

During this time, Kate told Vogue, “I’ve learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and honestly at who I am. And don’t be afraid.

‘I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wild… I tried everything [new].’