Kate Moss swaps partying lifestyle for wellness as she reveals her daily routine and beauty secrets

She was the iconic IT girl of the 1990s, known for her hard parties.

But Kate Moss has swapped the party lifestyle for yoga, tea and meditation, which she made clear when she shared her daily routine for Vogue.

The 48-year-old supermodel explained that she started her mornings with a cup of Dawn Tea, from her new wellness brand Cosmoss – launching this month.

But if fans want to emulate the star, they’ll have to be prepared to splash out, as the tea bags will set fans a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 sachets equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea.

Fresh-faced by opting for no makeup, a gorgeous Kate demonstrated her beauty secrets to fans.

In a far cry from her past, she explained, “I’ve meditated, done yoga, just much healthier. All things that can make you feel more grounded and in balance.’

Party girl: She was the iconic IT girl of the 1990s, known for her hard parties (photo 2005)

She continued, “So when I was young and started doing shows, I sat down to get my makeup done. And then I saw all the other models leave the bathroom.

‘I thought, what are they doing?’ and I followed them in and they were retouching their makeup – which I didn’t know at the time.

“The girls would change their whole face. That certainly wouldn’t happen now—you’d be in trouble.”

Captioning the Instagram video, Vogue wrote: “Every day Kate Moss’ daily routine starts with a cup of Dawn Tea, her secret elixir of beauty that starts from within.

The British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for when she became famous. Today, she’s embracing a more deliberate, self-care oriented attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.”

It comes after Kate revealed how much toll her lifestyle took on her body when she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’.

She said she wanted to “fix” them and started the 12-step recovery program, referring to the self-help book, the Big Book.

During this time, Kate shared: Fashion: ‘I learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and at the truth of who I am. And don’t be afraid.

‘I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wild… I tried everything [new].’

Adrenal glands produce hormones that help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress, and other essential functions.

Flawless: She looked fresh by opting for no makeup, a gorgeous Kate demonstrated her beauty secrets to fans

The move to wellness may seem unexpected to the infamous party animal, but it fits Kate’s new priorities much better.

In 2020, Kate’s friend DJ Fat Tony shared how she had been sober for two years while maintaining a healthy lifestyle after decades of partying.

Her producer friend, 56 – who has been sober herself for 15 years – said at the time: ‘Kate has been clean for over two years. Me and my sober friends are now better than ever when we were drinking and using drugs.’