Kate Moss stuns in sheer floral dress as she joins an ab-flashing Iris Law at launch of Cosmoss 

Kate Moss looked nothing short of incredible on Tuesday night, as she attended an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand Cosmoss, at The Twenty Two.

The supermodel, 48, oozed elegance in a stunning floral dress that clung to her lithe figure.

The sheer outfit flashed a glimpse at her black underwear underneath for an added touch of sex appeal.

She toted her essentials in a black clutch handbag, and she kept her accessories simple, opting for gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Her blonde tresses were styled in neat curls and left to tumble down her shoulders, and she added height to her already impressive frame in high heels.

Kate completed her look with a swipe of pink lipstick, smoky eyeshadow and a dusting of blush.

She was joined by her handsome photographer boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35.

He looked suave as ever in a black blazer and smart coordinating trousers layered over a crisp white shirt.

He added a quirky patterned tie and walked alongside Kate as they arrived at her special launch.

Meanwhile, Iris Law looked incredible as she arrived at the event, flashing her chiselled abs in a sheer green crop top.

She teamed it underneath a black and white checked blazer and matching skirt, that put her long legs on full display.

Like a true fashionista, she matched her accessories to her outfit, carrying a checked handbag and wearing the same pattern high heels.

Her short pixie cut was dyed pink and artfully tousled, while opted for a contoured makeup look to show off her bone structure.

Her mother Sadie Frost looked ethereal in a metallic silver gown, that flowed to the floor and which she paired with a matching silver clutch.

The actress, 57, elevated her height in a pair of cream platform sandals and wore her brunette tresses in their signature bob.

Stella McCartney arrived looked as glamorous as ever in a black minidress that showed plenty of leg.

Her outfit was adorned with silver gems that matched her purse, while she added a pair of similarly decorated clear high heels.

Her fiery red locks were styled in neat waves and she opted for a light palette of makeup to complete her look.

Melanie Blatt cut a very sophisticated figure in a black and white zig-zag and striped patterned blouse.

She teamed it with a pair of smart black silk trousers and carried her essentials in a black clutch bag.

Daphne Guinness oozed glamour in black and white jacket, paired with black shorts and sheer tights.

She added a wide black belt to cinch her in at her tiny waist, and added height to her frame with a pair of towering platform heels.

Joining her at the event was Emma Weymouth, who wowed in a panelled sheer black midi dress which flashed her toned midriff.

The garment donned a thigh high split revealing the Marchioness of Bath’s long pins and an eye catching dazzling detailing around her waist.

The model elevated her frame in a pair of black pointed toe heels and styled her long brunette tresses poker straight.

Charlotte Tillbury looked typically stylish, wearing a black dress decorated with ruffles, paired with a snake-shaped belt.

Jess Morris looked in high spirits as she posed in a sequinned brown dress that sparkled under the lights.

Courtney Love cut a fashionable figure in a blue and pink patterned dress and sheer tights.

She added a brown handbag, check high heels and a trio of necklaces as she embraced Juliette Larthe in a warm hug.

Nick Grimshaw looked as stylish as ever, wearing a tailored black coat over a quirky jumper and checked dark trousers.

He posed inside alongside Meshach Henry, who made a statement in a cream and mustard jumper.

The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks Kate out as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

The products, made from ‘potent, natural substances’, are split into three rituals which are said to balance the ‘body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles.’

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfilment, and open a door to balance, restoration and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 dawn ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea ‘to bring us gently out of the dream world’ followed by a £52 cleanser and £95 anti-ageing face cream.

It is then finished with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘envelopes you with its hypnotic yet grounding fragrance’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning skincare regimen comes in at a slightly higher cost than ‘lifestyle guru’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s similar morning routine kit. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the daytime, Kate advises using her ‘moodboosting’ fragrance again, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD infused ‘ultimate antioxidant oil’.

With an eye-watering price-tag for only 30ml, it is described as ‘an everyday indulgence which takes care of your skin, body, mind and soul’.