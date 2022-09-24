Kate Moss struts her stuff on the catwalk wearing a plaid ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s collection

Kate Moss showed off her gear on the runway on Saturday for Bottega Veneta’s latest spring-summer collection in Milan.

The blonde bombshell, 48, opted for a bold plaid number from Bottega’s latest spring-summer collection as she graced the runway for the Italian city’s Fashion Week event.

As she posed for the cameras, Kate walked down the catwalk and can be seen in a blue and white checked overshirt with rolled up sleeves.

Time to walk: Model Kate Moss, 48, showed off her stuff on the runway on Saturday for Bottega Veneta’s latest spring-summer collection in Milan

She also wore a simple yet classic white cardigan underneath that contrasted with her glowing skin.

And paired the plaid number with a matching pair of jeans that hung from her thighs as she fanned out at the boot.

The beauty also sported a natural look to the event and chose to have her blonde locks in loose waves.

And to complete the look, she opted for a pair of black heeled boots to increase her height.

Strut: The blonde bombshell is featured with a checkered number from Bottega’s latest spring-summer collection launching in 2023

Strike a pose: As she struck a pose for the cameras, Kate walked down the catwalk and can be seen in a blue and white checked shirt with rolled up sleeves

The runway sighting comes after Kate stepped out at the Versace afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The model showed off her figure in a thigh-high mini dress with a halterneck and sheer mesh panels.

She also threw a striking leopard print jacket over her shoulder and increased her height with a pair of perplexed heart-toed heels.

Kate’s forays come as she celebrated the launch of Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to enter the already complicated health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Chic: she also wore a simple yet classic white cardigan underneath that contrasted with her glowing skin

Glowing: She paired the plaid number with a matching pair of jeans that hung from her thighs as she fanned out at the boot

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

Turning heads: The runway sighting comes after Kate stepped out at the Versace afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Friday

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’ to gently take us out of the dream world, followed by a £52 cleanser and a £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist Eau de Parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.