Kate Moss stands out from the crowd in a silver suit as she gets dinner with her daughter Lila

Kate Moss caught the eye on Sunday night when she went out to dinner with her daughter Lila during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 48, shone in a silver metallic suit, which she layered over a white silk blouse with ruffles on the sleeves.

She carried a black tote bag embroidered with her initials and strolled down the street in a pair of black boots.

Her blond locks were in loose waves and tumbled over her shoulders as she wore a light palette of makeup.

Meanwhile, Lila, 19, looked effortlessly stylish in jeans and a navy blue crop top that gave a glimpse of her toned stomach.

She kept the cold at bay and donned a dark navy blue velvet jacket, with the sleeves rolled up.

Her blond locks were up in a ponytail and she wore bright blue smoky eyeshadow.

The duo were dining after Lila put on a show-stopping display as she took to the runway on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show.

Her mother was on hand for support and sat in the front row at the show — which was held at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In theater.

Wearing a pair of thigh-high boots with a ribbed cotton mini dress from the fashion house, Lila radiated style as she showed that star power runs in the family.

She was styled in a ribbed mini dress with a horizontal stripe design and color-blocked panels, alongside a polo collar and quarter sleeves.

The ensemble was paired with logo-patterned mesh tights, while the beauty ramped up her height with heeled leather boots that ran all the way to her thighs.

Lila took it up a notch with elbow-length leather gloves to match the boots as she stepped down the sidewalk—despite the rain seeping into the open-roofed hall.

Her golden blonde locks were styled in a layered side ponytail, while the budding fashion star’s features were accentuated with a soft base and signature smokey eye.

From the front row, Kate was supported, who walked for the brand during London Fashion Week in 1996.

The style icon sat next to Shawn Mendes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – while the A-listers enjoyed the show.

Kate stunned in a denim shirt dress for the show, adding a belt detail to tie the waist while matching her daughter in thigh-high leather boots.

On the show, Lila was joined by models Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and Ashley Graham as they led the catwalk – sporting a colorful array of preppy-chic pieces.

Lila, who is signed to Kate Moss Agency, took to Instagram after the show to share a behind-the-scenes look as she sat backstage in the hair and makeup chair, donning a Tommy Hilfiger robe.

The teen made her mark at New York Fashion Week as she opened Friday’s Fendi show with a bang.

Lila bears a striking resemblance to her mother Kate, who welcomed her in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack.

She landed her first major campaign when she was 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

