Kate Moss reveals the truth about Johnny Depp – and her Freud tattoo – in Desert Island Discs

Lucian Freud left an indelible mark on Kate Moss when he got a tattoo on her thigh as she sat for a portrait.

Recalling their friendship, she says the celebrated artist, who died in 2011 at age 88, originally suggested a chicken upside down in a bucket for a design, but they opted for a more traditional image.

She says: “He gave me a bottle of really good Rothschild wine, and he took out his etching needle and scraped into my thigh a flock of birds that now look like varicose veins. But I’m probably still the only living person with a Lucian Freud on my thigh.’

For Freud’s acclaimed 2002 portrait, Moss posed nude while pregnant with daughter Lila. The painting took about nine months to complete and was later sold to an anonymous bidder for £3.9 million.

Moss is proud of her loyalty to friends. In 2011, she publicly defended fashion designer John Galliano when he was found guilty of making anti-Semitic comments by a French court.

She also caused a sensation earlier this year when she delivered video evidence in support of ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against Amber Heard, who had been rumored to have pushed the model down the stairs by the actor while they were dating.

Moss explains her point of view, saying, “I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people are turning around. People are not themselves when they drink, and they say things they would never say if they were sober.’

She adds: ‘I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth.’

Depp, who was in a relationship with Moss between 1994 and 1998, won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard last month.