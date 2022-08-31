Kate Moss reveals her daughter Lila scolded her for THAT Vivienne Westwood skirt

Kate Moss has revealed that she was berated by her daughter Lila for one of her most daring runway looks when she donned Vivienne Westwood’s famous miniskirt while walking topless in a runway show.

The 48-year-old relived her daring look on the catwalk in a new video for British Vogue — as she reflects on Lila Grace’s own outfits, including the sheer Burberry dress she wore to the Met Gala in May.

Kate giggled as she revealed that Lila Grace, 19, thought her skirt was way “too short,” before admitting that even now she turns to her teenage daughter for fashion advice.

‘It’s too short!’ Kate Moss has revealed she was scolded by her daughter Lila Grace for one of her risqué runway looks, as she pondered her own Met Gala outfits (pictured in May)

Showing off her stuff for Vivienne Westwood in 1993, Kate wore her miniskirt with nothing but a pair of shaky heels, went topless and licked an ice cream – which made headlines at the time.

“This was one of my favorites,” Kate began.

“This is a Vivienne Westwood show and it was a Magnum ice cream and they just said, ‘Eat that if you go out without a top on.’ And I thought, ‘Yeah, I’ll try.’

Looking back: The 48-year-old revised her daring look on the runway for Vivienne Westwood in 1993 (left) – revealing daughter Lila Grace’s hilarious reaction to her tiny miniskirt

‘I succeeded. And those heels too. That skirt, I’ve got one and Lila, she’s like, ‘Mama! It’s so short!” “Yeah, you should see your underpants.”

Kate added: ‘That collection was so beautiful, I feel very fortunate to have had that experience.’

Kate said she is now turning to her daughter for fashion advice and reflects on their look at the MET Gala in May.

Lila Grace, who has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, looked incredible in a naked and sheer Burberry dress.

“She couldn’t go to the bathroom, but she loved her look,” Kate said.

‘She couldn’t go to the toilet’: Kate said she now turns to her daughter for fashion advice and reflected on their look at the MET Gala in May

‘She has a very good sense of fashion. I ask her for advice. She’s not asking me, I’m asking her.”

Kate shares Grace Lila with ex and media entrepreneur Jefferson Hack, 51.

During the same interview, Kate recalled the time Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – nesting it between his buttocks.

Kate, now 48, and Johnny, now 58, were Hollywood’s “it” couple when they dated from 1994 to 1998, and their relationship recently made headlines again when she was called to testify in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“We went out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something up my ass, can you see,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand in his pants and I pulled out a diamond necklace,” explained them out.

Naughty! During the same interview, Kate recalled the time Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – by nestling it between his buttocks

On Tuesday, Lila left fans stunned with her very unique style choice, taking her to Instagram to share a close-up of her quirky red claw toenails.

She wore the pointy toenail claws as part of a photo shoot with Perfect Magazine for the September issue.

But her 409,000 Instagram followers were stunned by the fashion choice, as they wondered how she put on her socks after the shoot.

One person joked, “So how do you wear socks with those nails?”

Another said, “So how do you wear socks with those nails?”

Quirky: On Tuesday, Lila left fans baffled with her very unique style choice, taking to Instagram to share a close-up photo of her quirky red claw toenails.

And other fans joked that her claw-like toenails could be used as weapons because they were so sharp.

One user commented, “Imagine getting dead.”

While another said: ‘those toes cut people fucking.’

Lila started modeling five years ago, making her runway debut on Miu Miu’s SS21 show, before appearing on her first Vogue cover earlier this year.

Kate shares Lila with Jefferson Hack, with whom she dated in the early 1990s.

Jefferson and Kate – who were born to Lila in 2002 from 2001 to 2004 – are in a friendly relationship and would ensure that their daughter spent regular time with each of them during her childhood.

Although Lila still has a good relationship with both parents, she is often seen with mother Kate when she is signed to her modeling agency.

Catwalk: Lila started modeling five years ago, making her runway debut on Miu Miu’s SS21 show. Pictured: Lila at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February

The mother and daughter have walked in fashion shows together and were seen together this year at the Met Ball in New York.

Lila is now also the director of her own company, Grace Grove Ltd, a move that coincides with supermodel mom Kate winding down three of her businesses.

The company’s name is a nod to The Grove, the family home in North London that Kate recently sold.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue about growing up in the spotlight, Lila confessed that she was shocked by the attention surrounding her mother, admitting she was surprised that her friends even knew who she was.

She explained: “I went to high school and everyone said, ‘Oh, your mom is Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I thought, ‘How do you know who she is? She sold! She’s old and boring!”

Adding more about her relationship with her mother, Lila told the fashion bible, “I was quite protective of my mother.

“All my mom’s friends say I was so scary as a kid. I was pretty serious. But I would always copy her too. She would always keep her head down and not look at the camera, so I would always keep my head down and not look into the camera. I still do it.’

The September issue of British Vogue is out now.