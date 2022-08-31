Kate Moss recalls the moment Johnny Depp asked her to pull a diamond necklace out of his bottom

<!–

Kate Moss remembers the time when Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – by nestling it between his buttocks.

Kate, now 48, and Johnny, now 58, were Hollywood’s “it” couple when they dated from 1994 to 1998.

Their relationship recently made headlines again when the model was called to testify on his behalf, crushing Amber Heard’s claim that he once pushed his supermodel’s ex down a flight of stairs.

Looking back: In a conversation with British Vogue, Kate Moss recalled the time Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – by nestling it between his buttocks

Speak with British VogueThe model recalls: “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me was the first diamond I ever owned. He pulled them from the crack of his a**e.

“We went out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something up my ass, can you see,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand in his pants and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.’

During Amber’s testimony, the actress claimed that Johnny once pushed Kate down a flight of stairs, but according to Kate, the actor helped her after she accidentally slipped.

Kate said during her testimony that Johnny never “pushed her or threw her down a flight of stairs,” in fact, she said he looked after her after she tripped on a trip they took to Jamaica together.

Sparkling: Kate, now 48, and Johnny, now 58, were Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple when they dated from 1994 to 1998 (pictured left in 1995) and he gifted her a diamond necklace (right) after they broke up bottom

“We left the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a downpour and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs,” she recalled, testifying via video link.

“I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what happened.”

She said Johnny came back to help her, adding that he “carried her to her room and got her medical attention.”

When asked directly by Johnny’s team if the Pirates of the Caribbean star ever pushed her down the stairs, she replied, “No.”

“No, he never pushed, kicked or threw me down a flight of stairs,” she told the court.

Kate and Johnny dated for three years in the ’90s, after meeting at a cafe in New York City.

And as two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the stars’ high-profile romance quickly became one of the most talked about couples of the time.

While the couple was often spotted on the PDA on romantic trips around the world and often attending glamorous events side by side, their relationship also had a dark side that embroiled the pair in scandal and controversy, leading them to be featured in many. head.

They got into heated arguments on more than one occasion, and on one occasion an altercation between them led to Johnny being arrested for vandalizing a hotel room.