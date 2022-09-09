Kate Moss nails business chic in a sleek blazer at New York’s JFK airport 

<!–

Kate Moss delivered business chic when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City on Thursday.

The supermodel, 48, beamed as she rolled down the black 4×4’s window and smiled for some photos.

She looked sensational in a sleek black blazer paired with a multicolored floral shirt.

Sleek: Kate Moss, 48, was business chic when she arrived at the JFK airport in New York City on Thursday

Kate wore her blonde locks loose with a side part, shielded her eyes with square-frame sunglasses and added a pearl necklace.

The model appeared to be going makeup-free behind her glasses as she showed off her glowing complexion.

Her arrival in New York follows the announcement of her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.

Radiant: The model seemed to go makeup-free behind her sunglasses while showing off her glowing complexion

The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks Kate as the latest celebrity to join the already complicated health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

New venture: Its arrival in New York follows the announcement of its new wellness brand Cosmoss

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’ to gently take us out of the dream world, followed by a £52 cleanser and a £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the day, Kate recommends re-using her “mood-boosting” fragrance, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD-infused “ultimate antioxidant oil.”

With a dazzling price tag at just 30ml, it is described as ‘a daily indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and spirit’.