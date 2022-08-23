Kate Moss lovingly cradles her adorable pet pooch as she runs errands 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s been shining on the runway for nearly 30 years, but Kate Moss showed on Monday that she can be just as stylish on a dog walk.

The 48-year-old supermodel cut a chic figure wearing a colorful paisley blouse as she cradled her beloved papillon dog Stanley in her arms while she ran errands in London.

The iconic cover girl flashed her tight legs in a black denim skirt and wore a pair of chunky matching clogs for the outing.

Chic: She’s been shining on the catwalk for almost 30 years, but Kate Moss showed on Monday that she can be just as stylish on a dog walk

Kate beamed as she wore lighter blonde locks as she left the hairdresser before climbing into her car.

Not only did she hold her dog, but she also carried her belongings in a large black bag and wore a khaki jacket.

Kate beamed as she enjoyed a quick shopping trip in the sun while buying a new Apple product.

Puppy Love: The 48-year-old supermodel cut a chic figure wearing a colorful paisley blouse as she cradled her beloved papillon dog Stanley in her arms while she ran errands in London

Looks good: The iconic cover girl flashed her tight legs in a black denim skirt and wore a pair of chunky matching clogs for the outing

She made the most of the sun while hiding behind clear-framed sunglasses and wearing minimal makeup.

The stylish ensemble was completed with a purple scarf around her neck and a number of accessories.

The star opted for an elegant pearl necklace, gold earrings and a chunky blue bracelet.

Blonde ambition: Kate beamed as she wore lighter blonde highlighted locks as she left the hairdresser, before climbing into her car

Amazing: in addition to her dog, she also carried her things in a big black bag and wore a khaki jacket

Sensational: Kate beamed as she enjoyed a quick shopping trip in the sun and bought a new Apple product

Kate welcomed her dog into her family in 2017, but also shared a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross named Archie with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, whom she parted ways in 2015.

The model is a doting mother to her daughter Lila Grace, 19, who she raises with Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of her former partner Dazed & Confused magazine.

A mother like daughter, Lila achieved her first modeling success as the face of the Braid Bar at the tender age of 14.

Fashionista: Kate made the most of the British summer weather, hiding behind clear-framed sunglasses and wearing minimal makeup

Simply stunning: the stylish ensemble was complete with a purple scarf around her neck and some accessories

Lila recently spoke about her close relationship with her “cute” mom when she revealed she carries an old Polaroid of theirs together in her purse.

She opened up about their band during a segment on Vogue’s In The Bag YouTube series, revealing her handbag essentials.

Runway veteran Kate’s daughter spoke about her close bond with her mother as she showed fans a retro Polaroid photo from when she was a baby.

Lila held up the sentimental Polaroid and said, “I think this was on my mom’s 30th birthday, I could be wrong but I look quite young and she seems ready to go out.” I think it’s really cute’

The blonde beauty showed their close bond by saying, “If I could fit one person in my bag, it would probably be my mom. She’s fun and good at advice, so I could ask her anything.”

Beauty: The star opted for an elegant pearl necklace, some gold earrings and a thick blue bracelet