Kate Moss looks stylish as she leaves an event for her skincare brand in Paris

Kate Moss looked nothing but stylish when she stepped out in Paris on Monday.

The 48-year-old supermodel opted for black pants and a long coat when she attended an event for her skincare line Cosmoss at the city’s Samaritaine department store.

Her visit to the French capital also coincides with Paris Fashion Week.

Kate added height to her frame with a pair of stylish black leather boots.

She wore her long blond locks out and over her shoulders, neatly straightened.

Kate showed off her flawless complexion, with dewy foundation and a hint of mascara and a glossy nude lip.

She walked out of the room with a bag full of products from her Cosmoss brand.

Kate is reportedly planning to expand her beauty brand just weeks after its launch by selling sea moss products.

The supermodel launched her wellness brand Cosmoss earlier this month — promising to show fans her “journey of transformation.”

And now she’s said to be planning to capitalize on her last name by selling “moss for medicinal purposes,” the statement said Mirror.

The fashionista, who has trademarked the phrase “soulful, sensual, self-aware” — but once reportedly advised the three Cs and one V regimen: cigarettes, champagne, coffee, and vodka — is alleged to have filed legal documents referring to the sea moss. based products, as well as a number of others.

Kate’s full skincare range comes in at £412 for the lot, including the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £20 antioxidant tea ‘to gently take us out of the dream world’, followed by a £52 cleanser and £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the day, Moss recommends reusing her “mood-boosting” scent, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD-infused “ultimate antioxidant oil.”

With a dazzling price tag at just 30ml, it is described as ‘a daily indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and spirit’.

Miss Moss describes the final ‘twilight ritual’ as ‘a moment of reflection and rest’. It includes the cleanser, the Golden Nectar serum, the face cream and ‘a cup of exquisite Dusk Tea’ to ‘welcome you to the realm of soothing dreams’.