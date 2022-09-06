Kate Moss looks radiant in a plunging pink summer dress while launching her skincare range
Kate Moss looks radiant in a deep pink sundress as she launches her skincare range as a teetotal supermodel shows off the results of a healthy new lifestyle
The results of a healthy new lifestyle were evident as Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.
The fresh-faced supermodel looked radiant as she attended the event on behalf of her aptly named Cosmoss range at London department store Harrods.
Kate, 48, immediately stood out in a tasteful powder pink dress with a plunging plunging neckline as she greeted onlookers before entering the sprawling Knightsbridge venue.
Glowing: The results of a healthy new lifestyle were evident as Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.