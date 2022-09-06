WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Kate Moss looks radiant in a plunging pink summer dress while launching her skincare range

Entertainment
By Merry

Kate Moss looks radiant in a deep pink sundress as she launches her skincare range as a teetotal supermodel shows off the results of a healthy new lifestyle

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 12:41, 6 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:41, 6 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The results of a healthy new lifestyle were evident as Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.

The fresh-faced supermodel looked radiant as she attended the event on behalf of her aptly named Cosmoss range at London department store Harrods.

Kate, 48, immediately stood out in a tasteful powder pink dress with a plunging plunging neckline as she greeted onlookers before entering the sprawling Knightsbridge venue.

Glowing: The results of a healthy new lifestyle were evident as Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.

Glowing: The results of a healthy new lifestyle were evident as Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Amanda Holden looks leggy in a tangerine…

Merry

Harry Styles is seen refusing to stand…

Merry

Brad Pitt dons an orange suit and…

Merry
1 of 4,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More