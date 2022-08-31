Kate Moss’ lifestyle brand Cosmoss forced to correct spelling error

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is launching a new lifestyle brand, Cosmoss, which she says will “open a door” to “balance, recovery and love.”

Before its launch on Thursday, however, the Kate Moss brand got off to an awkward start as it had to correct a spelling mistake in its latest social media posts.

Cosmoss’ social media account promotes his powers of “Balance and Rejuvination,” with the last word misspelled.

Uh oh: Kate Moss’ brand got off to an awkward start for Thursday’s launch as it had to correct a misspelling in its latest social media posts

However, the error was quickly rectified when Richard Eden of the Daily Mail reached out to highlight the error.

Kate’s spokesperson declined to comment, but after learning of the error, the message was quickly deleted and replaced with a properly spelled message, “Rejuvenation.”

The posts in question on Cosmoss’ official Instagram account saw the brand describe the “daily rituals” the 48-year-old model participates in to balance her “body and soul.”

New venture: Model launches new lifestyle brand, Cosmoss, which claims to ‘open a door’ to ‘balance, recovery and love’

The first post reads: ‘The Ritual of Dawn aims to prepare our bodies for the new day and fill it with positive energy.’

While the second shared: ‘The Ritual of Day, as practiced by Kate, is designed to rebalance and access inner peace. It converts negative currents into positive, radiant energy.’

With a third addition: ‘The Dusk Ritual, as practiced by Kate, offers a moment for reflection and peace – a chance to put the day behind you, calm the soul and calm the mind.’

Corrected: However, the error was quickly fixed when Richard Eden of Daily Mail reached out to highlight the error

Meanwhile, Kate’s burgeoning wellness brand is poised to charge an eye-watering £21 for a box of tea bags.

The supermodel is launching a new wellness brand called Cosmoss, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

According to The Mail On Sunday, the website states: ‘Kate’s ideal rituals balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles… The dawn ritual aims to prepare our bodies for the new day and the to be filled with positive energy.’

Health guru: Meanwhile, Kate’s emerging wellness brand will charge an eye-watering £21 for a box of tea bags

That morning ritual would start with a cup of “dawn tea” to “protect the body from toxins.”

However, these tea bags will set fans a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 bags equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea.

According to the website, Kate then cleanses to “remove impurities” and applies facial cream to reduce wrinkles and ensure “well-rested skin.”

Expensive: These tea bags will set you back a dazzling £21, however, with the pack of 25 sachets equivalent to a sobering 85p per cup of tea

Then she sprays a “hypnotic sacred mist” to bring her “emotional balance and a sense of inner peace.”

Golden Nectar CBD facial oil costs £98, her Sacred Mist fragrance costs £72 and a range of face creams and cleansers will cost you £55 each.

A spokesperson for Kate Moss says these prices have not yet been confirmed.