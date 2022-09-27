Kate Moss goes braless in a chic black mini-dress at the Yves Saint Laurent show during PFW

Kate Moss looked sensational as she arrived at the Yves Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old model went braless in the chic black mini dress for the star-studded event held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Kate completed the look with a black fur coat that she dragged dramatically behind her as she posed a storm before taking a front row seat.

Model References: Kate Moss, 48, looked sensational as she arrived at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday

The beautiful dress had long sleeves, ruffles and showed Kate’s long elegant pins.

She paired the stunning look with a selection of oversized gold jewelry as she slipped her feet into a pair of strappy heels.

Kate accentuated her features with a radiant palette of makeup, including a dab of red lipstick and her blond hair slicked back.

Blast: The model went braless in the chic black mini dress for the star-studded event

Gorgeous: Kate accentuated her features with a radiant palette of makeup, including a dab of red lipstick and her blonde hair smoothed out

Yves Saint Laurent is a French luxury fashion house founded by its namesake along with his partner Pierre Bergé in 1962.

The brand specializes in haute couture, ready-to-wear and leather accessories, as well as the YSL Beauty cosmetics line.

The label has been worn by everyone from Princess Margaret and Twiggy to Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna.

Chilly: She later put on the jacket to show off the complete ensemble

Drama: Kate completed the look with a black fur coat that she dragged dramatically behind her as she turned up a storm before taking a front row seat

It comes after the supermodel attended an event for her skincare line Cosmoss at the Samaritaine department store in the city earlier in the day.

Cutting a stylish figure Kate pulled on trousers and a long coat as she left the chic event.

She showed off her flawless complexion, with a dewy foundation and a hint of mascara and a glossy nude lip.

Lovebirds: Kate was joined at the fashion show by her beau Nikolai von Bismarck, 35

Essentials: Kate carried her evening essentials in a patent black clutch

Leggy Lady: The gorgeous gown boasted long sleeves, ruffles and showed off Kate’s long elegant pins

She walked out of the room with a bag full of products from her Cosmoss brand.

Kate is reportedly planning to expand her beauty brand just weeks after its launch by selling sea moss products.

The supermodel launched her wellness brand Cosmoss earlier this month — promising to show fans her “journey of transformation.”

Catwalk: The evening was held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower

Handsome: Nikolai cut a neat figure in a black tuxedo jacket which he layered over a crisp white shirt

Star-studded: The pair cuddled up at the chic event before enjoying the latest collection from luxury brands

And now she’s said to be planning to capitalize on her last name by selling “moss for medicinal purposes,” the statement said Mirror.

The fashionista, who has trademarked the phrase “soulful, sensual, self-aware” — but once reportedly advised the three Cs and one V regimen: cigarettes, champagne, coffee, and vodka — is alleged to have filed legal documents referring to the sea moss. based products, as well as a number of others.

Kate’s full skincare range comes in at £412 for the lot, including the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Happy couple: the supermodel has been in a relationship with the photographer since 2015

Hotel exit: Kate was seen leaving her posh hotel earlier in the evening

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

Beaming: Beaming for the cameras, she made her way through the crowd to her chauffeured car

This includes a £20 antioxidant tea ‘to gently take us out of the dream world’, followed by a £52 cleanser and £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the day, Moss recommends reusing her “mood-boosting” scent, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD-infused “ultimate antioxidant oil.”

With a dazzling price tag at just 30ml, it is described as ‘a daily indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and spirit’.

Miss Moss describes the final ‘twilight ritual’ as ‘a moment of reflection and rest’. It includes the cleanser, the Golden Nectar serum, the face cream and ‘a cup of exquisite Dusk Tea’ to ‘welcome you to the realm of soothing dreams’.