Kate Moss flogging boxes of teabags for whopping £21 under new wellness brand named Cosmoss

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She used to be known as ‘The Tank’ because of her ability to drink well into the night.

But Kate Moss has changed her life and is now reinventing herself as an unlikely health guru – swapping parties for expensive tea bags.

The 48-year-old supermodel is launching a new wellness brand called Cosmoss, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Health guru: Kate Moss has changed her life and is now reinventing herself as an unlikely health guru – trading parties for expensive tea bags thrashing

The website is still in the testing phase and states: ‘Kate’s ideal rituals balance body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles… The ritual of the dawn aims to prepare our bodies for the new day and filling it with positive energy.’

That morning ritual would start with a cup of “dawn tea” to “protect the body from toxins.”

However, these tea bags will set you back a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 bags equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea.

Expensive: However, these tea bags will set you back a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 sachets equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea

According to the website, Kate then cleanses to “remove impurities” and applies facial cream to reduce wrinkles and ensure “well-rested skin.”

Then she sprays a “hypnotic sacred mist” to bring her “emotional balance and a sense of inner peace.”

Golden Nectar CBD facial oil costs £98, her Sacred Mist fragrance costs £72 and a range of face creams and cleansers would cost you £55 each.

A spokesperson for Kate Moss says these prices have not yet been confirmed.

Formerly: She was known as ‘The Tank’ for her ability to drink late into the night (pictured in 1993)

The website features photos of Kate taking a walk in a poppy field and how she looks serene in a bikini on the beach.

The star has been modeling less and less in recent years, opting instead to start business ventures that put her behind the camera.

In 2016, she started a modeling agency of the same name, with her own daughter Lila, 19, as a star client.

Her pursuit of a healthier lifestyle began several years ago when she quit alcohol with the encouragement of DJ friend Fat Tony – a former cocaine addict who is now advocating a 12-step recovery program.