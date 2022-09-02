Kate Moss flashes her toned legs in a printed dress while stepping with beau Nikolai Von Bismarck

She recently revealed that she is launching her own high-end lifestyle brand.

And Kate Moss seemingly embraced a boho style in line with her upcoming venture, when she donned a flowing green dress Friday for a day out in London.

The 48-year-old model glimpsed her toned legs in the outfit as she was joined by her photographer, beau Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35.

The oversized gown had a graphic print and tassels, which Kate fastened around her slim waist.

The stunner slipped her feet into black ballet pumps while she shielded her eyes behind curvy shades.

Kate let her blonde locks fall straight while accentuating her features with a touch of makeup for a day out on the town.

Meanwhile, Nikolai looked neat in a printed shirt that he wore under a dark sweater and paired with jeans.

He kept warm in a black jacket while completing the look with a pair of brown suede boots.

The couple enjoyed retail therapy together and later put their purchased items back in the trunk of their parked car.

Be open to Harper’s Bazaar about the relationship earlier this year, she said, “Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be.

“My favorite moments are when the whole family is having lunch together in the countryside on a sunny Sunday afternoon.”

Her boyfriend has been Count Nikolai since 2015 and has daughter Lila, 19, from a previous relationship with Jefferson Hack.

It comes after the model told her new healthy lifestyle top Vogue after she announced she will be launching her own wellness brand later this month.

But if fans want to emulate the star, they’ll have to be prepared to splash out, as the tea bags will set fans a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 sachets equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea.

In a far cry from her past, she explained, “I’ve meditated, done yoga, just much healthier.

“All the things that can make you feel more grounded and balanced.

She continued, “So when I was young and started doing shows, I sat down to get my makeup done. And then I saw all the other models leave the bathroom.

‘I thought, what are they doing?’ and I followed them in and they were retouching their makeup – which I didn’t know at the time.

“The girls would change their whole face. That certainly wouldn’t happen now—you’d be in trouble.”

Captioning the Instagram video, Vogue wrote: “Every day Kate Moss’ daily routine starts with a cup of Dawn Tea, her secret elixir of beauty that starts from within.

The British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for when she became famous.

“Nowadays, she’s embracing a more deliberate, self-care oriented attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.”

It comes after Kate revealed how much toll her lifestyle took on her body when she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’.

She said she wanted to “fix” them and started the 12-step recovery program, referring to the self-help book, the Big Book.

During this time, Kate shared: Fashion: ‘I learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and at the truth of who I am. And don’t be afraid.

‘I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wild… I tried everything [new].’

Adrenal glands produce hormones that help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress, and other essential functions.