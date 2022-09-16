Kate Moss dons a faded denim miniskirt as she steps out with daughter Lila, 19, in New York City

Kate Moss cut a chic figure when she stepped in with her lookalike daughter Lila on Friday, days after New York Fashion Week ended in the Big Apple.

The supermodel, 48, flashed her legs in a faded denim mini skirt which she paired with a black top and matching knee-high leather boots.

She carried her essentials in a black bag and wore a pair of silver necklaces as an accessory, while framing her face with mirrored sunglasses.

Seeing double: Kate Moss (right) cut a chic figure when she stepped in with her lookalike daughter Lila (left) on Friday, days after New York Fashion Week ended in the Big Apple

Lila, 19, looked casual in an oversized white tee with a Richardson photo motif, while donning a cream maxi skirt and black Doc Martens.

Carrying a Target bag over her shoulder while holding her cell phone and wearing a delicate necklace, the pair soon went to a nearby market.

The day before, cover star Kate wore a peach-colored blouse and khaki pants as she explored the city with Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, who is signed to her agency.

She put her best fashion foot forward in snakeskin boots, while Jordan turned heads in a hip orange T-shirt with yellow stripes.

Trendy: The supermodel, 48, flashed her legs in a faded denim mini skirt that she paired with a black top and matching knee-high leather boots

Having fun: Lila, 19, looked casual in an oversized white t-shirt while donning a cream maxi skirt and black Doc Martens, and the pair soon went to a nearby market

Lila, who welcomed Kate in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, is also signed to Kate Moss Agency, her mother’s company.

The beauty landed her first major campaign at age 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

And Kate joined forces with her lookalike daughter Lila for a new Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger this month.

Kate looked stunning in the new campaign, sporting a few preppy looks including a blue belted jacket, fishnets and over the knee boots. In another shot, she was wearing cream pants with a shirt and tie, and a brown waistcoat with a belt.

Emerging: The day before, cover star Kate wore a peach-colored blouse and khaki pants as she explored the city with Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, who is signed to her agency

Hiking: She put her best fashion foot forward in snakeskin boots, while Jordan turned heads in a hip orange T-shirt with yellow stripes

Lila wore a brown monogrammed “TH” sweater dress, a matching beanie hat and a tight fishnet as she showcased the collection.

The fashionable mother-daughter duo appeared alongside drummer Travis Barker in the fall 2022 promo. Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, Lady Bunny, Steve Wiebe and others can also be seen.

The look is inspired by pop artist Warhol’s famous factory in New York City.

The fashion house said: “We’ve taken the spirit of Andy Warhol’s famous factory and reimagined it in red, white and blue colliding people and perspectives to spark new creativity.”