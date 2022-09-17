Kate Moss dons a black blazer suit and feathered trousers as she departs her NYC hotel

Kate Moss cut a chic figure as she headed to the airport from her New York City hotel on Saturday.

The supermodel, 48, looked immaculate in a black blazer suit and matching T-shirt while carrying a turquoise clutch and charcoal purse.

Her pants had glamorous black feathers and she frames her face with oversized sunglasses for travelers.

Cover star Kate completed her look with dazzling silver earrings and a necklace with a chunky yellow pendant.

She was without her look-alike daughter Lila, 19, who had joined her mother in the Big Apple along with Australian model Jordan Barrett.

Lila, who welcomed Kate in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, is signed to Kate Moss Agency, her mother’s company.

The teen walked in shows like Fendi, Vogue and Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week this year.

The beauty landed her first major campaign at age 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

And Kate joined forces with her lookalike daughter Lila for a new Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger this month.

Kate looked stunning in the new campaign, sporting a few preppy looks including a blue belted jacket, fishnets and over the knee boots. In another shot, she was wearing cream pants with a shirt and tie, and a brown waistcoat with a belt.

Lila wore a brown monogrammed “TH” sweater dress, a matching beanie hat and a tight fishnet as she showcased the collection.

The fashionable mother-daughter duo appeared alongside drummer Travis Barker in the fall 2022 promo. Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, Lady Bunny, Steve Wiebe and others can also be seen.

The look is inspired by pop artist Warhol’s famous Factory in New York City.

The fashion house said: “We’ve taken the spirit of Andy Warhol’s famous factory and reimagined it in red, white and blue colliding people and perspectives to spark new creativity.”