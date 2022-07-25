Kate Moss didn’t enjoy her famous photoshoot with Mark Wahlberg and felt ‘vulnerable and scared’ 

Kate Moss has admitted she has “not very fond memories” of her famous Calvin Klein photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg in 1992.

The pair posed together for a memorable campaign when she was at the beginning of her modeling career and he was a famous rapper known as Marky Mark.

Talk about Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, Kate said Mark made the photo shoot “all about him” and that she also felt “objectified” by the crew.

When asked if she had any fond memories of the shoot, Kate said, “Not very fond memories. He was very macho and it was all about him. He had a large entourage. I was this model.

Lauren asked, “Did you feel objectified?” to which Kate said, ‘Yes, totally and vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability.’

She added: “I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that. I really didn’t feel well before the shoot, I couldn’t get out of bed and was very scared.’

It’s not the first time Kate has spoken about her bad experience during the shoot, previously describing Mark as “such an ad***head” and “not being very nice” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Candid: Kate said Mark made the shoot ‘all about him’ and she also felt ‘objectified’ by the crew (pictured May 2022)

She said, “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 when I had to work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts. It didn’t feel like me at all.

“I felt really bad about straddling this muscular guy. I did not like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks.’

Mark also doesn’t have very fond memories of the photo shoot and has since admitted that his behavior on set was “not very worldly.”

He told the guard: ‘I think I was probably a little rough. Doing my thing a bit. I wasn’t very… worldly, shall we say.

Honest: Mark doesn’t have very fond memories of the shoot either and has since admitted his behavior on set was “not very worldly” (pictured April 2022)

“But I saw her and said hello. I think we’ve seen each other at a concert here and there, we said hello and exchanged pleasantries.’

In another previous interview with The Mail on Sunday, Mark also described the photo shoot as his “most embarrassing moment.”

He said: ‘The modeling underwear I did for Calvin Klein with Kate Moss wasn’t good afterwards, but I got a lot of attention from the ladies then!

“Explaining that—along with the rap career—to my kids will be embarrassing when they’re old enough to ask.”